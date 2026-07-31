The N Word

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Latest Stories

(L-R) Jaylen Brown and Tristan Thompson.
Sports

Tristan Thompson on Facing Racism During Boston Celtics Tenure, Praises Jaylen Brown

"When I played there, they call you the n-word," he claimed.

Joe Price34 days ago
Nicole Curtis with long blonde hair and glasses speaking into a microphone, wearing a plaid shirt. Background features colorful artwork.
Pop Culture

Fired HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Addresses Use of N-Word, Says It Was an Accident

The former 'Rehab Addict' star addressed a leaked video clip of her blurting out "Oh, fart n****r" during a renovation project.

Alex Ocho146 days ago
(L) Real life inspiration John Davidson attends the London Gala Screening of "I Swear" at The Curzon Mayfair on September 29, 2025 in London, England. (Center) Michael B. Jordan attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (R) Delroy Lindo attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Tourette Syndrome Activist Shouts N-Word as Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo Present Award at BAFTAs

Alan Cumming, who hosted the award show, thanked the audience for their "understanding."

Kris Seavers164 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly.
Pop Culture

Machine Gun Kelly Turned Down 'Sinners' Role Due to Character's N-Word Use

Apparently MGK missed out on being in one of the biggest movies of the year because he was uncomfortable with using a racial slur during his audition.

Joe Price369 days ago
Azealia Banks in a pink fringed outfit performs on stage.
Music

Azealia Banks on the N-Word: ‘Everyone in the World Can Say and Do What They Want'

The debate about who can say the word has been reignited after recent comments made by rapper That Mexican OT.

Alex Ocho409 days ago
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A woman with blonde hair holding a child at a playground. The child's face is blurred.
Life

Woman Raises $600,000 Online After Yelling Racist Slur About Child on Playground

The woman said racist slurs about child whom she claims stole her son's diaper bag.

Alex Ocho458 days ago
Rob Pelinka speaking into a microphone and Darvin Ham seated at a Los Angeles Lakers press conference backdrop with sponsor logos
Sports

JJ Redick Denies Black Woman's Accusation That He Called Her 'The N Word to My Face' at Duke

The allegation was made a day after Redick was hired as the new Lakers head coach.

Mark Elibert771 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Post Malone Addresses Controversy Surrounding Recently Unearthed Video of Him Saying "N****"

In an interview with DJ Drama, Post Malone directly addresses the controversy caused by the recently reposted Vine.

Trace William Cowen3987 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

Don't Call Me N***er, Thanks

Why the n-word will always be a no-no.

Lauretta Charlton4282 days ago

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