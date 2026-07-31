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Tristan Thompson on Facing Racism During Boston Celtics Tenure, Praises Jaylen Brown
"When I played there, they call you the n-word," he claimed.
Fired HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Addresses Use of N-Word, Says It Was an Accident
The former 'Rehab Addict' star addressed a leaked video clip of her blurting out "Oh, fart n****r" during a renovation project.
Tourette Syndrome Activist Shouts N-Word as Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo Present Award at BAFTAs
Alan Cumming, who hosted the award show, thanked the audience for their "understanding."
Machine Gun Kelly Turned Down 'Sinners' Role Due to Character's N-Word Use
Apparently MGK missed out on being in one of the biggest movies of the year because he was uncomfortable with using a racial slur during his audition.
Azealia Banks on the N-Word: ‘Everyone in the World Can Say and Do What They Want'
The debate about who can say the word has been reignited after recent comments made by rapper That Mexican OT.
Woman Raises $600,000 Online After Yelling Racist Slur About Child on Playground
The woman said racist slurs about child whom she claims stole her son's diaper bag.
JJ Redick Denies Black Woman's Accusation That He Called Her 'The N Word to My Face' at Duke
The allegation was made a day after Redick was hired as the new Lakers head coach.
Post Malone Addresses Controversy Surrounding Recently Unearthed Video of Him Saying "N****"
In an interview with DJ Drama, Post Malone directly addresses the controversy caused by the recently reposted Vine.
Don't Call Me N***er, Thanks
Why the n-word will always be a no-no.