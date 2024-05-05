SZA Threatens to End Australian Show Over Thrown Objects: ‘I Will Leave’

“I will leave,” SZA told the crowd. “Do not throw up any cell phones, I’m a person. That’s crazy.”

It’s not clear how many phones were thrown at SZA to merit her perfectly justifiable reaction.

After all, the situation echoes an unfortunate experience that pop singer Bebe Rexha, 34, endured last June when she was struck in the eye by a fan named Nicolas Malvagna, 27, during a concert in New York City. The concert ended abruptly with Rexha receiving three stitches at a nearby hospital.

Malvagna was charged with assault in connection with the incident. In a statement sent through his lawyer, he apologized for his actions and clarified that he threw the phone in hopes of her taking a selfie for him as a keepsake.

Artists like Drake, Cardi B, Latto, GloRilla, and Ari Lennox have had incidents where foreign objects were thrown at them as part of a concerning wave of audience behavior during last summer’s concert season. Recently, Nicki Minaj threw a small object back into the crowd after it barely missed her face at the Detroit stop of her Pink Friday 2 Tour last month.