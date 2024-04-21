Nicki Minaj Nearly Gets Hit by Flying Object During Detroit Concert, Throws It Back Into Crowd

Please keep all foreign objects away from Nicki Minaj’s stage.

The rapper brought her high-energy Pink Friday 2 Tour to the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday night where she performed her hits such as “FTCU” and “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.”

In addition Monica, who performs nightly on the tour in the middle of the show, Minaj brought out Big Sean and Sada Baby as a surprise. Per the Detroit News, Sean performed hits like “Bounce Back” and “IDFWU” while Sada was joined by Minaj for their 2020 remix of “Whole Lotta Choppas.”

However, an unwelcome guest made their way to the stage at the end of the night.

While performing “Starships,” her second-to-last song of the night, an unknown object was thrown towards the stage by someone close to the end of the catwalk where the rapper was standing. The small item, perhaps a bracelet, just narrowly missed Minaj’s face and landed on the stage.