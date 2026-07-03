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Plus, how to enter for a chance to get free tickets to attend and what to look forward to from the star’s performance.Complex
J. Cole celebrated the 10 year anniversary of '2014 Forest Hills Drive' at Madison Square Garden. We were in the building for the legendary night.Jordan Rose
Rihanna was levitating during her Super Bowl halftime performance, literally and figuratively. We talked to stage designer Willo Perron about how it happened.Jordan Rose
On January 21, Beyoncé performed an exclusive, invite-only concert in Dubai for the opening of Atlanta Royal Resort. Check out 7 highlights from the show.Jessica Mckinney