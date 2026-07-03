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Kanye West.
Music

Wireless Fest Organizer Thinks People Should Learn 'Forgiveness' After Kanye West Drama

Ye's planned three-night run at the UK festival was cancelled after he was banned from entering the country.

Jaelani Turner-Williams5 hours ago
Pitbull in a black suit and sunglasses, holding a microphone, raises his arms triumphantly on stage.
Music

Pitbull Sets Guinness World Record for Most People Wearing Bald Caps

On top of that, he also set the record for the highest recorded attendance for a BST Hyde Park show.

Mark Elibert8 days ago
Azealia Banks.
Music

Azealia Banks Fears UK Concert Won’t Happen, Says People Threatened to Kill Her

The controversial rapper, who plans to perform in Manchester in September, recently made offensive comments about an Irish stabbing victim.

Alex Ocho24 days ago
Bad Bunny performing on stage, wearing a beige suit and sunglasses, holding a microphone with arms outstretched.
Music

Bad Bunny Meets Chinese Fan Who Learned Spanish for the Singer

The singer previously praised his international fanbase, revealing he’s No. 1 in China.

Alex Ocho26 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 26: Akon, Gibson Kagni and Bu Thiam backstage during Rema Rave and Roses North American Tour II at Tabernacle on July 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Akon Says Brothers Impersonated Him Because He Was 'Leaving So Much Money on the Table'

The singer's brothers Bu and Omar Thiam used to occasionally perform as the "Locked Up" artist during concerts.

Jaelani Turner-Williams32 days ago
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Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25
Music

Kanye West's Prague Concert Canceled After Venue Terminates Deal

Prague is now added to a growing list of European cities that have axed Ye shows.

Mark Elibert35 days ago
A male visitor, wearing a banana costume, drinks a beer at camp site at the Hurricane Festival 2015.
Music

Hardcore Band End It Tells Fans to Rip Off Fan’s Banana Costume, Concertgoer Responds

A man in banana costume was stripped by concertgoers after End It frontman Akil Godsey singled him out.

Jose Martinez40 days ago
Rick Scott speaking at a podium; Kanye West wearing sunglasses and a black shirt.
Music

Florida Senator Rick Scott Says 'Vocal Antisemite' Kanye West Shouldn't Perform in Tampa

Scott criticized Ye's history of antisemitic remarks and questioned whether taxpayer-supported Raymond James Stadium should host the rapper's scheduled June performances.

Mark Elibert42 days ago
Ryan Castro with tattoos and a patterned hood in an orange-toned image, set against a cloudy sky background.
Music

Ryan Castro Announces Second U.S. Leg of His Sendé The Last Dance Tour: Everything You Need to Know

The Colombian reggaeton star will bring the final chapter of his 'SENDÉ' era to 16 cities this fall.

Alex Ocho45 days ago
Jimin, Jin, RM, Suga, V, Jungkook and Jeongjin Park of BTS accept the Song of the Summer award for "Swim" onstage at The 52nd American Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Music

BTS Fan Shares Advice on Taking Concert Pictures Solo, Claims Best Friend Has Affair With Husband

The woman alleged that her former best friend had "run off" with her ex-husband.

Jaelani Turner-Williams47 days ago
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Kanye West wearing a dark outfit, standing on stage with a smoky background.
Music

Kanye West Performs to 100,000 Fans for Two-Hour Istanbul Concert

The concert also saw fans becoming engaged during "Runaway," and Plaqueboymax getting to interview Ye backstage.

Alex Ocho48 days ago
Kanye West wearing sunglasses, making a peace sign, stands by a car under an umbrella.
Pop Culture

Kanye West Explains the Meaning Behind His Earth-Inspired Stage Design

During a recent stream, Ye shared the personal meaning behind the globe-inspired stage featured in his latest performances.

Mark Elibert49 days ago
Jay-Z wearing glasses and a black hat, smiling at an event.
Music

Jay-Z Performs at Roots Picnic, Debuts New Hairstyle: Watch the Performance

Jay-Z appeared to shade Drake and Kanye West during the highly anticipated Roots Picnic performance.

Jade Gomez49 days ago
Kanye West and Travis Scott, both wearing sunglasses and black outfits, in a side-by-side photo.
Music

Kanye West and Travis Scott Barred From Performing at Planned Italy Concerts

Authorities in northern Italy have pulled the plug on back-to-back festival headlining sets for the artists.

Mark Elibert49 days ago
US President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on May 20, 2026. Trump is heading to New London, Connecticut, to deliver the commencement address to the US Coast Guard Academy's 2026 graduating class.
Life

Donald Trump Dubs Himself the 'GOAT,' Bashes 'Third Rate Artists' for Freedom 250 Exits

Trump announced plans to "give a major speech" in light of artists denouncing Freedom 250 performances.

Jaelani Turner-Williams49 days ago
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SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 23: Odeal performs during Radio 1's Big Weekend at Herrington Country Park on May 23, 2026 in Sunderland, England. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 13: Summer Walker attends The ATL 20 Year Anniversary Celebration Hosted By T.I. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on May 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Odeal Says He 'Recently Learned' About Changes to Summer Walker Tour Dates

The Afropop artist said he's "working on something special" for fans who will miss his dates on the Still Finally Over It Tour.

Jaelani Turner-Williams51 days ago
Cardi B in a red, intricate outfit performs on stage with a microphone, vivid blue and pink lights in the background.
Music

Cardi B Addresses Skepticism Over $70 Million Tour Haul, Says Promoters Are 'Fighting' Over New Deal

The rapper's Little Miss Drama Tour grossed more than $70 million and sold 453,000 tickets across its 35 shows.

Alex Ocho58 days ago
(L-R) Trina and Benjamin "Swerve" Kearse Jr.
Music

Trina Denies She Was 'Checking' Her Husband During Onstage Altercation: 'Lies'

The Miami rapper said there were "too many people with bad energy" present during the incident.

Jaelani Turner-Williams63 days ago

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