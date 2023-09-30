Drake Pulled Up to Atlanta Strip Club With $250,000 in a Large Plastic Bin

It was a rainy night at an Atlanta nightclub as soon as Drake arrived.
While the Her Loss rapper was in Atlanta for his It’s All a Blur Tour, he made it a point to stop by the Onyx Gentleman's Club on Tuesday night (Sept. 26). Armed with a bin full of stacks of cash, Drizzy was ready to make it an unforgettable night at the club.
Even though the origins of “making it rain” have been debated lately, Drake's plastic bin reportedly contained $250,000, according to the New York Post.
It seems as though Drake has been especially generous lately. Just hours before he hit the strip club, Drake promised a trip to Turks and Caicos to a couple in the crowd that apparently canceled their honeymoon to come to his Atlanta concert. Earlier this week, he gifted rapper Sexyy Red with a diamond-encrusted Cartier watch.
In Houston, Drizzy brought famed BBL specialist Dr. Calvin Jung a custom pair of OVO scrubs. During his Las Vegas concert, Drake gave away $50,000 to a fan who used their furniture money to buy themselves tickets to the tour. A lucky fan at one of Drake’s Los Angeles stops got handed a Chanel bag for her birthday.
It makes sense the rapper would be so giving. After all, his fans have been tossing everything from bras to books on stage throughout the tour.