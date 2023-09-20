Watch Drake Gift BBL Specialist a Pair of Custom-Made OVO Scrubs in Houston

“There was a song Started From the Bottom that obviously was my favorite song at the time and still is now. That song was more than a just another song for me, it was relatable on so many levels . Each time I reached the pinnacle like finishing residency, I was back at the bottom of the barrel as a cosmetic surgery fellow,” he wrote in the caption.

He continued, “When I finished fellowship, again it felt like I was at the pinnacle, only to go into the real world of owning a business and starting from the bottom again. Everytime that song comes on it takes be back to memories and the trials and tribulations of what has made me, ME!.”

Dr. Jung also shared that he took his entire office to Drake’s second HTX concert that Monday, Sept. 18. That night of the tour was particularly eventful. Drake reunited with Qui Yasuka, whose face graced the cover of Her Loss before announcing he's moving to H-Town. "And I finally, finally, after all these years, found me a place in Houston, Texas. So y'all will be seeing me around," he told the crowd.