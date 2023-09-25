Drake Surprises Sexyy Red With Iced-Out Cartier Watch

After cozying up to Drake at the OVO head's It's All a Blur Tour stop in Brooklyn in July and going on to perform at subsequent shows, Sexyy Red has received a Cartier watch from Drizzy.

The rising rapper took to Instagram on Sunday to unveil the diamond-encrusted piece.

“Ice me out Drake, turn me up Drake!” she said in a video. “Stop fucking playing wit me man. You see that shit?”

Sexyy Red captioned the post, “Thank you Drakeeeeeeee ice me df out den. big boss sht I appreciate dat big dawg.”