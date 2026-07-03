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Travis McMichael, father Gregory McMichael, and neighbor William Bryan Jr. were all found guilty of murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery on Wednesday.Trace William Cowen
An ambulance driver who crashed his vehicle and killed a patient, is being charged with driving under the influence and second-degree homicide-by-vehicle.Brenton Blanchet
Students at Coosa High School in Georgia began planning the demonstration after some of their classmates showed up to school waving the flag.Joshua Espinoza
Police say 30-year-old Terresha Lucas wrote and delivered a series of "racially motivated" notes to her neighbors. She is expected to turn herself in this week.Joshua Espinoza