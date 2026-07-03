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Peewee Longway wearing a hoodie, sunglasses, and a cap, with a chain necklace, stands in a room with people and posters in the background.
Music

Peewee Longway Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison After Drug, Gun Charges Guilty Plea

In a recent sentencing memorandum, Longway said he was committed to being a "better father, brother, and person" moving forward.

Trace William Cowen7 days ago
Benzino Visits The Baller Alert Show With Ferrari Simmons & BT
Pop Culture

Benzino Arrested During Traffic Stop for Speeding and Drug Charges

He was doing 91 mph in a 70-mph zone.

Trey Alston24 days ago
Big Tigger sitting on a stage, holding a microphone with a "V-103" logo. He's wearing a white sweatshirt and jeans, with a watch on his wrist.
Music

Big Tigger Arrested on Aggravated Battery and Cruelty to Children Charges in Georgia

The news of Tigger's arrest comes less than two weeks after he was under investigation for a domestic dispute case involving his wife.

Joe Price24 days ago
Olive Garden Server Fired After Receiving $700 Tip
Life

Olive Garden Faces Backlash After Server Says $700 Tip Led to Firing

Inside the viral Georgia dispute over a $700 Olive Garden tip, a fired server, and a customer who says the restaurant’s story doesn’t add up.

Bernadette Giacomazzo43 days ago
21 Savage.
Music

21 Savage Surprises Students During Financial Literacy Event

The rapper surprised more than 800 students at the Bank Account Financial Literacy Program’s completion ceremony.

tara mahadevan63 days ago
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Georgia Town's Entire Police Force Fired After Dispute with Mayor's Wife
Life

Small Town Mayor Fires Entire Police Department After Dispute Involving Wife

Officers say they were punished for calling out the mayor’s wife. Now a small Georgia town is without its own police department as tensions continue to rise.

Bernadette Giacomazzo70 days ago
Buc-ee's Sues Small Georgia Convenience Store for Beaver Mascot
Life

Buc-ee’s Is Suing a Georgia Store Over Its Beaver Mascot

The Texas travel center giant wants Teddy’s Market to scrap its logo, hand over profits, and stop what it calls copycat branding before it spreads.

Bernadette Giacomazzo70 days ago
Atlanta's 'Cop City' Tests Out 'AI Policing' in Predominantly Black Georgia Neighborhood
Life

Atlanta’s ‘Cop City’ Is Becoming an AI Surveillance Hub

Inside the $118M training center tied to Atlanta’s growing AI surveillance network — and the Black residents already living under it.

Bernadette Giacomazzo81 days ago
Zachariah Branch with curly hair and a black jacket smiles in front of a blurred blue background with text.
Sports

NFL Draft Prospect Zachariah Branch Arrested in Georgia on Misdemeanor Charges (UPDATE)

The projected Day 2 pick was released hours later after being booked in Athens.

Mark Elibert89 days ago
Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield
Sports

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield Are Married

The Olympians have been engaged since 2024.

tara mahadevan102 days ago
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Lil Poppa in a light jacket sings into a microphone on stage against a dark blue background.
Music

Lil Poppa's Sister Asks for Public's Help in Tracking Down Late Rapper's Goyard Bag, Jewelry

"We are simply seeking the truth and accountability," Poppa's sister said in a statement shared to Instagram.

Trace William Cowen109 days ago
A wooden judge's gavel resting on a sound block on a polished surface.
Sports

Georgia Man Arrested for Massive Phishing and Sex Trafficking Scheme That Targeted Pro Athletes

He allegedly impersonated an adult film star with the initials "T.T."

Trey Alston112 days ago
Nine Vicious in a fur coat poses in the foreground, with several women in white outfits in the background.
Music

What to Know About Nine Vicious, the Underground Rapper Featured on Kanye West's 'Bully'

Vicious previously got a public shoutout from Young Thug.

Trace William Cowen112 days ago
Pastor Jamal Bryant Confirms the 'Target Fast' is Over: 'We Got 3 Out of 4'
Pop Culture

Pastor Jamal Bryant Ends 'Target Fast' After $2B Pledge Nears Completion

Inside the faith-led boycott that pushed Target toward its $2B pledge to Black businesses — and why organizers say the fight isn’t over.

Bernadette Giacomazzo116 days ago
Lana Del Rey performing, holding a microphone, wearing a blue floral dress, against a rustic blue door backdrop.
Music

Lana Del Rey Appears to Object to Being Grouped With Ethel Cain in Drag Brunch: 'She's Abusive'

The singer seemingly left a comment on the nightclub's post about the event amid her ongoing feud with Ethel Cain.

Alex Ocho117 days ago
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Georgia Man Arrested for Targeting NBA, NFL Stars in Sex Trafficking Scheme
Sports

Georgia Man Accused of Phishing Pro Athletes in Alleged Sex Trafficking Scheme

Prosecutors say the ex-con posed as an adult film star and Apple support to access athletes’ accounts, then escalated the scheme into coercion and sex trafficking.

Bernadette Giacomazzo121 days ago
A close-up of a police car's flashing red and blue lights on the roof.
Life

Teen Charged in Prank That Killed His High School Teacher Breaks Silence

Jayden Wallace has been charged with vehicular homicide after a prank-gone-wrong resulted in the death of Georgia teacher Jason Hughes.

Helen Storms128 days ago
Football
Sports

Football Player Jordan Jones Fatally Shot While Trying to Break Up a Fight Outside Bar

Jones was set to play a season with the Pro Arena Football One League’s Michigan Arsenal this season

Joe Price129 days ago

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