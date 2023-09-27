Drake Gifts Turks and Caicos Trip to Couple Who Canceled Their Honeymoon to See Him Live: 'You Better Be Serious’

During a performance in Atlanta on Tuesday, Sept. 26, Drake gifted a vacation to a couple who skipped out on their honeymoon so they could see him live.

Between songs, Drizzy addressed the audience and pointed to the couple's sign. "See like, a sign like that... You better be serious about that because that's nothing to play about," he said with a grin on his face. "You better swear on everything. That's your man right there? She brought a sign that said, 'We canceled our honeymoon for this.' Lemme look in your man's eyes and see if he telling the truth or not."

He paused for a moment and deduced that the couple looked "genuine," so he decided to surprise them with a gift. "Alright, since we in Atlanta tonight and I'm feeling all the love from everybody. You know one of my favorite places in the world, you know what it is? It's a place called Turks and Caicos. I'ma send y'all to Turks and Caicos... Yeah, you better kiss your man, though. Yeah, that's what I wanna see! Oh, they making out and shit, yeah they serious. Make some noise for them, they serious! I thought they might've been lying on some bullshit."