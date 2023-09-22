Jermaine Dupri Claims He Invented ‘Making It Rain’ in Strip Clubs After "Money Ain't a Thang" Music Video

Jermaine Dupri says he invented “making it rain.”

In celebration of 30 years of So So Def Recordings, Dupri sat down with Apple Music’s The Estelle Show to talk about how the practice of throwing cash started.

The CEO recalled rapper Talib Kweli came to Atlanta for the first time in the 1990s and hit up Magic City with him and Janet Jackson. Once inside, they started throwing bills in the air at the infamous strip club.

“I actually was the person who created this because I did this first in the ‘Money Ain’t A Thang’ video,” said Dupri. “Me and Jay-Z are in the car throwing money throughout the whole video. That became my thing with that song. That became my thing going into these strip clubs.”

However, Dupri admits that the dancers didn’t have the same reaction back then, adding, “I remember going to the club throwing the money. The first time I ever threw the money in the air, I probably threw $1,000 on the floor. And the girl at the strip club said, ‘You want me to get down on the floor and get my money?’ She didn’t understand what was happening.”

He continued, “I tried this a couple of places where I was out throwing money and...they didn’t understand what was happening. And this is just my confirmation of me saying, ‘I know that I was the first person doing this.’”