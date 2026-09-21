Rolling Loud California Is Back for 10th Anniversary: How to Get Tickets

Rolling Loud California is returning for its 10th anniversary, and we’re here to fill you in on everything you need to know about how to secure tickets. Keep reading for the full rundown. Separately, yes, we can confirm that those official Rolling Loud trash cans you may have seen being discussed earlier this month are indeed real.

Rolling Loud California 2027 dates and location

Rolling Loud California is back in action for 2027, with a three-day takeover set for NOS Events Center in San Bernardino. Things kick off on Dec. 10 and last through Dec. 12.

In a statement shared with Complex, Matt Zingler, Rolling Loud CEO and co-founder, said it “feels good to be back” in California to mark the festival’s 10th anniversary.

“We’ve built an incredible community in Southern California over the years, and that’s something we never take for granted,” Zingler said. “We’re excited to bring three days of Rolling Loud to the NOS Events Center and give California something to remember.”

Rolling Loud California 2027 tickets

While the final lineup for Rolling Loud California’s much-hyped return hasn’t yet been announced, ticket details have. First of all, fans can sign up for early access right here. Pre-sales are set to begin Thursday (Sept. 24), with those who secure first-access privileges getting the chance to unlock passes starting at 11 a.m. PT. General access hits one hour later. Three-day passes can be secured with $10 down if purchased using a layaway plan. While supplies last, fans will get an exclusive Rolling Loud California t-shirt included with their purchase. There are several levels of passes for those aiming to take part in Rolling Loud California next year: General Admission, General Admission+, VIP, and VIP MUNCHIES.

Lock in here for the full breakdown of what each ticket type will get you come next December.