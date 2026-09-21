Kirk Franklin Says His Mother Won't Acknowledge Identity of His Biological Father: ‘It’s Painful'

Kirk Franklin continues to have a strained relationship with his mother three years after discovering the identity of his biological father.

The gospel artist appeared on the September 17 episode of The Angie Martinez Show and around the 23-minute mark of the video below, Franklin gave an update on his estranged relationship with his mother, Debra Jones. Franklin met his biological father, Richard Hubbard, in 2023 prompting the title of his thirteenth studio album, Father’s Day, and a documentary of the same name. For years, Franklin thought another man, Dwight Allen, was his biological father and met him just weeks before his passing in 2018. Franklin was legally adopted at 4 years old by his grand-aunt.

After detailing his troubled relationship with his mother, who Franklin claims began to acknowledge him when his musical career got off the ground, the gospel artist explained that Jones still avoids the truth about his father.