Pretty Ricky's Baby Blue Campaigns for Diddy's Freedom, Prays for His Kids

Key Takeaways
- Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue used an Instagram post of Justin Combs lip-syncing "Can’t Live Without You" to send a Sunday prayer to Diddy’s children, saying he wants them reunited with their father soon.
- Acknowledging that "we all make mistakes," he called for "#FreeDiddy," thanked the mogul for his impact on the culture, and urged Justin and his siblings to lean on faith, promising "this too shall pass."
- The message arrives days after Diddy was reportedly placed in solitary confinement following a prison fight at FCI Fort Dix, where he is serving a 50-month sentence stemming from 2025 convictions and is projected for release in February 2028.
Pretty Ricky's Baby Blue wants to see Diddy free, and has shared some words of encouragement with the disgraced mogul's children.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday (July 26), the Florida rapper shared a video of Diddy's son, Justin Combs, lip-syncing in a mirror to Pretty Ricky's "Can't Live Without You," taken from their debut studio album, Bluestars.
"This Sunday I wanna send a prayer up for @princejdc @kingcombs and the rest of Puff's kids, family and friends," Blue began his caption. "They’ve had to endure the trauma of separation from their father and learn how to cope without his physical presence. I pray they’ll be reunited with him sooner than later."
His caption continued, with a call to free Diddy (real name Sean Combs), and a memory of Blue rapping along to one of the incarcerated Bad Boy hitmaker's records as a kid.
"We all make mistakes," he wrote. "Forgiveness is apart of human nature. #FreeDiddy! We love you all and appreciate what you’ve done for the culture. I literally remember being in bed rapping 'Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down! When I was 10/11 years old!"
He concluded his post by writing: "Prince DC, stay strong lil bro! Tell the family Blue & Pretty Ricky rocking with yall. 🙏🏽 This too shall pass! It’ll be over soon. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Just put God at the center of your life and everything will be okay."
The post comes two days after Diddy was reportedly involved in a physical altercation at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. He was subsequently placed in solitary confinement. The Federal Bureau of Prisons did not address conditions of confinement or any related disciplinary matters.
Diddy was convicted in July 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. A 50-month sentence followed in October 2025, and he began serving at Fort Dix that same month.
Diddy's current projected release date stands at February 8, 2028.