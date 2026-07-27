Pretty Ricky's Baby Blue Campaigns for Diddy's Freedom, Prays for His Kids

Pretty Ricky's Baby Blue wants to see Diddy free, and has shared some words of encouragement with the disgraced mogul's children.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday (July 26), the Florida rapper shared a video of Diddy's son, Justin Combs, lip-syncing in a mirror to Pretty Ricky's "Can't Live Without You," taken from their debut studio album, Bluestars.

"This Sunday I wanna send a prayer up for @princejdc @kingcombs and the rest of Puff's kids, family and friends," Blue began his caption. "They’ve had to endure the trauma of separation from their father and learn how to cope without his physical presence. I pray they’ll be reunited with him sooner than later."