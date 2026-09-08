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Music
Chris Brown Thanks Rep. Jasmine Crockett for Honoring Him: ‘I Apologize for Any Backlash’
The congresswoman received major backlash after presenting Brown with a Texas legislative recognition on-stage.
Alex Ocho14 minutes ago