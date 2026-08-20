Claressa Shields Offers to Teach Cardi B's Kids How To Fight: 'Bring Em To Me'

Days after Cardi B’s Instagram Live stream, where she jokingly told her daughter Kulture that she and her siblings will need to help her fight when she’s elderly, Shields is offering to step in with her expertise.

“Bring em to me @iamcardib I’ll have them blacking eyes and busting lips in no time!” wrote the two-time Olympic gold medalist on her X account on Wednesday (August 19).

Cardi’s livestream saw her talking to her 8-year-old daughter Kulture about her upcoming boxing class, and how this is the age she needs “to learn how to fight.”

“Never know when them bitches gonna try you when you grow up and shit cuz you in them white, good schools but you know you outside,” Cardi warned during the stream. “I ain't going to be there for you all the time. And I got some bitches that I don’t like, so when you 25 and shit and bitches fuck with me? You know I'm like, ‘Yeah, bitch. Don't make me bring out my daughter. Which daughter you want? Which daughter? … Both my daughters got them hands, and my sons.’ You understand?”

Elsewhere in the stream, the Am I the Drama? rapper also joked that Kulture and her siblings would need to step in if a situation got active at the senior center.

“When I'm like about 60 and I'm talking shit to these bitches, that's when you come in,” Cardi hilariously said, before pretending to make a phone call with an elderly voice.