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Claressa Shields Offers to Teach Cardi B's Kids How To Fight: 'Bring Em To Me'

Cardi B recently joked that she's counting on her children to help her fight when she's elderly.

Split image. Left: Claressa Shields in a purple dress smiling. Right: Cardi B in a black dress holding a trophy and speaking at a podium.
Images via Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeart Media and The Black Effect Podcast Network; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Claressa Shields is ready to put Cardi B's kids to work.

Days after Cardi B’s Instagram Live stream, where she jokingly told her daughter Kulture that she and her siblings will need to help her fight when she’s elderly, Shields is offering to step in with her expertise.

“Bring em to me @iamcardib I’ll have them blacking eyes and busting lips in no time!” wrote the two-time Olympic gold medalist on her X account on Wednesday (August 19).

Cardi’s livestream saw her talking to her 8-year-old daughter Kulture about her upcoming boxing class, and how this is the age she needs “to learn how to fight.”

“Never know when them bitches gonna try you when you grow up and shit cuz you in them white, good schools but you know you outside,” Cardi warned during the stream. “I ain't going to be there for you all the time. And I got some bitches that I don’t like, so when you 25 and shit and bitches fuck with me? You know I'm like, ‘Yeah, bitch. Don't make me bring out my daughter. Which daughter you want? Which daughter? … Both my daughters got them hands, and my sons.’ You understand?”

Elsewhere in the stream, the Am I the Drama? rapper also joked that Kulture and her siblings would need to step in if a situation got active at the senior center.

“When I'm like about 60 and I'm talking shit to these bitches, that's when you come in,” Cardi hilariously said, before pretending to make a phone call with an elderly voice.

“‘Kulture, come beat this bitch ass. Yeah, she fucked with me. I'm playing bingo. Yeah, I'm at bingo and this bitch fucking with me. Come over here and bring Blossom too. You're going to jump her ass. Me, you, her, and my cane. What's up?’” Cardi joked, making Kulture laugh.

The Grammy-winner shares her three children, 8-year-old Kulture, 4-year-old Wave, and 1-year-old Blossom with ex Offset. She also welcomed a son, nicknamed Baby Brim, with Stefon Diggs last November.

Shop Cardi B merch and music at Complex.

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