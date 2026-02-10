Music

Boosie Badazz Speaks on GloRilla's Feud With Sister: 'People Think We Have More Money Than We Have'

The rapper explained that artists aren't always in a position to help their family members financially.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 23: Rapper Boosie Badazz reacts during the fourth quarter between the Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls at State Farm Arena on December 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. TORONTO, CANADA - DECEMBER 29: GoRilla attends a game between the Orlando Magic and the Toronto Raptors on December 29, 2025 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images/Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Although not choosing sides, Boosie has given his perspective on the feud between GloRilla and her older sister, Scar Face Woods, also known as BroRilla.

The family drama between the sisters spilled into the public this month after Scar Face, real name Victoria Woods, alleged that she abandoned their parents and put them in financial straits. In an interview with TMZ, Woods further declared that the “TGIF” rapper was obligated to help their family in Memphis, although the rapper would reveal that she’s on good terms with their mother. Most recently, Glo fired back, bringing up a troubled past between the siblings dating back over a decade.

Rappers like Freddie Gibbs and The Game have given their input on the feud, but on Tuesday (February 10), Boosie also hopped in with his opinion via Instagram Story. Last year, GloRilla was tapped as a performer during the annual Boosie Bash in Baton Rouge.

“I ain’t siding with GloRilla, I ain’t siding with BroRilla,” Boosie began. “But I do wanna say, people be thinking we have more money than we have. Every artist you think got $50 million ain’t got $50 million. Every artist you think got $100 million don’t got $100 million. If give to everybody we gonna be broke.”

Boosie said that he has seven siblings, as well as two living parents.

“I give each of y’all a hundred thousand, I’m broke,” he continued. “If I really look out like you want me to look out, it’s gone.”

The Louisiana rapper reiterated that he isn’t siding with GloRilla or her sister because it’s “family business,” but said that rappers should “look out for their families” while able to. “If we get everybody, we gonna be broke,” he concluded.

Last week, incarcerated rapper and singer Tory Lanez sent Scar Face $2,500 through Apple Pay, saying he empathized with her financial circumstances.

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