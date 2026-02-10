Boosie Badazz Speaks on GloRilla's Feud With Sister: 'People Think We Have More Money Than We Have'

Although not choosing sides, Boosie has given his perspective on the feud between GloRilla and her older sister, Scar Face Woods, also known as BroRilla.

The family drama between the sisters spilled into the public this month after Scar Face, real name Victoria Woods, alleged that she abandoned their parents and put them in financial straits. In an interview with TMZ, Woods further declared that the “TGIF” rapper was obligated to help their family in Memphis, although the rapper would reveal that she’s on good terms with their mother. Most recently, Glo fired back, bringing up a troubled past between the siblings dating back over a decade.

Rappers like Freddie Gibbs and The Game have given their input on the feud, but on Tuesday (February 10), Boosie also hopped in with his opinion via Instagram Story. Last year, GloRilla was tapped as a performer during the annual Boosie Bash in Baton Rouge.

“I ain’t siding with GloRilla, I ain’t siding with BroRilla,” Boosie began. “But I do wanna say, people be thinking we have more money than we have. Every artist you think got $50 million ain’t got $50 million. Every artist you think got $100 million don’t got $100 million. If give to everybody we gonna be broke.”