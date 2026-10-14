The Best Crocs on Complex Right Now

Crocs long ago stopped being just the classic clog. The brand has spent the past few years pushing into future-forward molded footwear, technical trail builds, and high-profile collaborations, and this selection captures how far it has traveled. There are two new silhouettes from renowned sneaker designer Steven Smith, the sneaker-like Ripple and the sculpted Roy slide, alongside trail-ready options loaded with real tech, from the Vibram-outsoled Tembo II to the Cordura-built Trailbreak 2. A Brain Dead collaboration rounds things out, with prices running from $80 to $120. Here are the best Crocs available on Complex right now.
Crocs Ripple Steel/Moonlight
Price: $90
How To Buy: Shop Crocs → Crocs Ripple Steel/Moonlight on Complex
Crocs handed the Ripple to sneaker architect Steven Smith, and his design treats the molded shoe as a sculpted object rather than a basic slip-on. The whole upper is molded in one piece, and the footbed carries a concentric ripple that works like a topographic contour map, split into two distinct oval zones. This Steel/Moonlight pair keeps the palette quiet, pairing two shades of light grey across the build.
Crocs Roy
Price: $80
How To Buy: Shop Crocs → Crocs Roy 'Twilight' on Complex
Crocs brought in sneaker architect Steven Smith for the Roy, and rather than a graphic exercise, the silhouette is engineered around how the foot actually moves. The shoe is built from single-shot Mellow foam, with segmented flex zones that let it bend rather than hold a rigid shape. Integrated ventilation handles airflow, which is what keeps the Roy wearable through a full day on foot.
Brain Dead x Crocs Trailbreak 2 Mlt
Price: $120
How To Buy: Shop Crocs → Brain Dead x Crocs Trailbreak 2 Mlt on Complex
Brain Dead, the Los Angeles streetwear brand, built this Trailbreak 2 with Crocs as a reimagining of the performance trail shoe rather than another molded clog. The build runs lightweight and water-resistant, with a durable ripstop upper and breathable mesh paneling worked into the construction. Over that sits a marbled green and white exterior cage, which is where the pair gets its color.
Crocs Tembo II RO 'Orange Rush/Carbon'
Price: $100
How To Buy: Shop Crocs → Crocs Tembo II RO 'Orange Rush/Carbon' on Complex
The Tembo II RO pushes Crocs toward winter hiking territory rather than the warm-weather slip-on the brand built its name on. A Vibram rubber outsole handles traction and durability across surfaces, and a warm Polartec liner sits inside a removable bootie, so the insulation comes out when it isn't needed. A nylon ladder lock cinches everything down, while the signature ventilated upper construction stays in the build.
Crocs Trailbreak 2 Tech SE Cordura
Price: $110
How To Buy: Shop Crocs → Crocs Trailbreak 2 Tech SE Cordura on Complex
The Tech SE is the Special Edition build of the Trailbreak 2, so the materials carry the shoe. Cordura panels wrap the upper for durability, while the patterned mesh is layered under a leather overlay and the bootie-style collar is framed in stretch lycra. The closure skips traditional eyelets entirely, running a bungee cord across the forefoot into a silver metal ball-style cord lock at the midfoot. A LiteRide footbed cushions above the rugged rubber outsole.