The Best Crocs on Complex Right Now

Crocs long ago stopped being just the classic clog. The brand has spent the past few years pushing into future-forward molded footwear, technical trail builds, and high-profile collaborations, and this selection captures how far it has traveled. There are two new silhouettes from renowned sneaker designer Steven Smith, the sneaker-like Ripple and the sculpted Roy slide, alongside trail-ready options loaded with real tech, from the Vibram-outsoled Tembo II to the Cordura-built Trailbreak 2. A Brain Dead collaboration rounds things out, with prices running from $80 to $120. Here are the best Crocs available on Complex right now.