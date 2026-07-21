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GloRilla Spills New Details About Her Upcoming Sophomore Album

"When I play this album, I want people to feel like it’s summertime," she told Complex.

GloRilla
IAN MAULE/Getty Images

As the release of GloRilla’s upcoming sophomore album comes closer, she’s sharing new details about its sound with Complex.

During an episode of 360 With Jillian that dropped on Monday (July 20), Big Glo spoke about her new Reese’s Puffs theme song before diving into what her new project will sound like.

“This one is going to be a little more fun,” she said around the four-minute, 40-second mark in the video below. “This sophomore album is all fun. It’s turn up fun. Album of the summer vibes.”

Later on, GloRilla gave a description of what it would sound like in one word: “Summer.”

“When I play this album, I want people to feel like it’s summertime,” she added.

GloRilla previously spoke about her yet-to-be-named sophomore album earlier this month, when she explained to People that she’s been wrapping it up.

"I've been working on it since my last album dropped. So, it's been a minute," she said. "I've been trying to give it my all. I’ve been trying not to overthink it and make it as good as Glorious was. I'm almost at the finish line with it. We're just doing some extra touch-ups."

At the time, GloRilla explained what will set the album apart from her Grammy-nominated debut LP.

"It's going to sound fun with the summer vibe, of course," she said. "I want to grow every time I drop something, so it's going to be elevated, but for the most part, it's going to be fun. It's going to have different topics on it."

GloRilla also said her relationship with NBA player Brandon Ingram has inspired her new music.

"I try not to go extremely 'my man, my man' over all my music," she said. "I still be trying to find that balance of me doing—I don't want to curse on this call, but my normal ‘F.N.F.’ route. I'm trying to find a balance between that and being a happy and healthy relationship."

Not too much is known about what’ll be on Glo’s sophomore LP. In a red carpet interview with Billboard, GloRilla teased a collaboration with a member of Destiny’s Child—but she didn’t reveal which one.

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