BroRilla Rips Claressa Shields for Saying Angela Basset, Morris Chestnut Should Play Her and Papoose

In a recent interview with The Shade Room , the professional boxer and sister to GlorRilla said that the Hollywood icons would be her first pick in a movie about her and Papoose, who she’s been dating publicly since late 2024. In the same year, Shields' biopic, The Fire Inside, was released, which starred Ryan Destiny as the two-time Olympian.

Scarface began by saying she plans to "troll" the athlete every chance she gets because Shields has spoken on Scarface's estranged relationship with her younger sister, GloRilla.

"Why in the fuck do you think Angela Bassett would play you? You reaching out for real-deal icons...You stupid as hell. You brain dead."

Scarface also said that Chestnut likely blocked Shields for proposing that The Best Man star portray Papoose.

"Why the fuck would you think Morris Chestnut would play Pap? Look at Morris Chestnut, look at Pap. No comparison."

After Scarfaced called Bassett her "crush," Scar Face told Shields to take her "slow ass to sleep."