Pop Culture

BroRilla Rips Claressa Shields for Saying Angela Basset, Morris Chestnut Should Play Her and Papoose

The boxing champion wants Angela Bassett and Morris Chestnut to portray her and Papoose in a biopic.

Scarfacewoodz/TikTok/Claressa Shields and Papoose attend Netflix's Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano at Intuit Dome on May 16, 2026 in Inglewood, California.
Scarfacewoodz/TikTok/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Victoria “Scarface” Woods, or BroRilla, thinks Claressa Shields was mistaken for hypothetically casting Angela Bassett and Morris Chestnut in a ideal biopic about her relationship with Papoose.

In a recent interview with The Shade Room, the professional boxer and sister to GlorRilla said that the Hollywood icons would be her first pick in a movie about her and Papoose, who she’s been dating publicly since late 2024. In the same year, Shields' biopic, The Fire Inside, was released, which starred Ryan Destiny as the two-time Olympian.

Scarface began by saying she plans to "troll" the athlete every chance she gets because Shields has spoken on Scarface's estranged relationship with her younger sister, GloRilla.

"Why in the fuck do you think Angela Bassett would play you? You reaching out for real-deal icons...You stupid as hell. You brain dead."

Scarface also said that Chestnut likely blocked Shields for proposing that The Best Man star portray Papoose.

"Why the fuck would you think Morris Chestnut would play Pap? Look at Morris Chestnut, look at Pap. No comparison."

After Scarfaced called Bassett her "crush," Scar Face told Shields to take her "slow ass to sleep."

Scarface would also write a message in a separate Instagram post, dismissing Shields’ planned casting. “Ho you pushing it I’ve had enough,” she wrote.

Shields and Scarface have been beefing for some time after the later poked fun at the boxer’s looks. In response, Shields called Scarface, also known as ‘BroRilla’ a “clout chaser.”

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