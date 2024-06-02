Boosie Badazz on Diddy's, Says His Friends ‘Knew All Along’

“If somebody money hungry, or if you tell them you ain't going to do ten years, you just going to do two and you'll be home. somebody will take a hefty bag of money,” said Boosie. “Money rule the world.”

DJ Vlad then recalled Boosie’s previous inquiry about why Diddy’s friends and associates aren’t speaking up in his defense. Boosie acknowledged he has complicated feelings on the subject, saying that his upbringing taught him to stand by his friends regardless of their actions.

“[I’m] kind of torn in between the two right now, because I feel like his friends– they knew all along,” he said. “How I was raised, bro? and I'm going tell you this, a lot of people might not like this: I wouldn't give a damn if I beat my bitch. I'm still standing up for my partner. If he beat his bitch, that's they shit. That's how we was raised in the ghetto.”

The Baton Rouge-native continued, “I'm not going to sit up here and say that— when I saw my uncle beat his bitch that I didn't want to hang around him. We was cooking dope the same night… It's just a new day and a new day in time. But with how I was raised, if you beat your bitch, that's your problem. It never made me say ‘You're not my friend anymore.’ That's what I stand on. I always stand on wrong or wrong, right or right, you my friend and I probably was raised a fucked up way.”