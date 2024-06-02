Boosie Badazz on Diddy's, Says His Friends ‘Knew All Along’

Boosie Badazz believes Sean “Diddy” Combs’ close friends knew about his alleged abuse.
The Louisiana rapper, 41, sat down with DJ Vlad for an interview published on Saturday to discuss the legal issues surrounding the mogul.
Vlad mentioned recent, noteworthy events such as LeBron James, 39, reportedly unfollowing the disgraced music mogul, as well as the rapper-turned-politician Shyne, 45, speaking out against him after CNN released surveillance footage from 2016 showing Diddy physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, now 37.
Boosie then suggested that Shyne might have been paid a large sum of money to take the fall for the 1999 Manhattan shooting incident that left him and Diddy arrested and charged. Shyne was sentenced to ten years behind bars for the incident.
“If somebody money hungry, or if you tell them you ain't going to do ten years, you just going to do two and you'll be home. somebody will take a hefty bag of money,” said Boosie. “Money rule the world.”
DJ Vlad then recalled Boosie’s previous inquiry about why Diddy’s friends and associates aren’t speaking up in his defense. Boosie acknowledged he has complicated feelings on the subject, saying that his upbringing taught him to stand by his friends regardless of their actions.
“[I’m] kind of torn in between the two right now, because I feel like his friends– they knew all along,” he said. “How I was raised, bro? and I'm going tell you this, a lot of people might not like this: I wouldn't give a damn if I beat my bitch. I'm still standing up for my partner. If he beat his bitch, that's they shit. That's how we was raised in the ghetto.”
The Baton Rouge-native continued, “I'm not going to sit up here and say that— when I saw my uncle beat his bitch that I didn't want to hang around him. We was cooking dope the same night… It's just a new day and a new day in time. But with how I was raised, if you beat your bitch, that's your problem. It never made me say ‘You're not my friend anymore.’ That's what I stand on. I always stand on wrong or wrong, right or right, you my friend and I probably was raised a fucked up way.”
Further into the interview, Boosie explained that he sides with his male friends over women when it comes to disputes, as he doesn’t form personal relationships with said women, and believes they will eventually move on to other men.
“I really never would take the woman's side anyway because I don't have a relationship with the woman. I'mma see four, five, six, seven other bitches with him, you know? He going to still be my partner,” Boosie said.
“That bitch going to be gone to the next n***a. A woman, she's going to be gone to the n***a, just like Cassie with the next man, just like somebody else with the next man. So me and him? We locked in, you know what I'm saying? All I can do is pray for him that he don't beat nobody else ass, you know? But as my friend, especially if I come up with you since like that, I'm riding with you, bro, that's just me.”
In March, Boosie hopped on Instagram Live to ask about the lack of support for Diddy from his celebrity friends amid his legal troubles, which involve several sexual assault lawsuits.
"I don't hear none of them n***as that was at Diddy's shit toasting with that champagne every year having speeches with them, nobody speak up for this man or nothing," Boosie said at the time.
"All them muthafuckers, all with those suits on with their cups up, ain't nobody said nothing … That's why you ain't gonna see too many n***as around me. Who was around me before I went to jail, you don't see too many n***as around me."