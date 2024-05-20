Shyne Denounces Diddy in Wake of Video Showing Mogul Assaulting Cassie

Rapper-turned-politician Shyne has further distanced himself from Diddy after the release of a video that showed the Bad Boy Records founder assaulting Cassie.
In a post shared on Instagram, Shyne denounced Diddy's violence against women and reiterated his support for the victims of the embattled media mogul's alleged abuse. "I vehemently denounce the repugnant behavior of Sean Diddy Combs captured on the video in which he is seen physically assaulting Mrs. Cassie Ventura-Fine," he wrote. "There is no place for Violence against Women anywhere on the planet. As a father of a precious daughter, a global citizen and the next Prime Minister of Belize I want absolutely nothing to do with people who engage in this pattern of diabolical behavior."
He offered support for Cassie, who filed a lawsuit against Diddy last year that he settled the following day. "My prayers are with Cassie and all the other victims who have come forward with horrendous allegations against Mr Combs," Shyne added.
After the release of the disturbing surveillance footage, which corroborates some of the claims in Cassie's lawsuit, Diddy issued an apology for his behavior and took "full responsibility" for his actions. "I went and I sought out professional help and I had to go into therapy," he said. "We're going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry, but I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry.”
Cassie's lawyers issued a statement in response to his apology. "When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday," reads the statement. "That he was only compelled to 'apologize' once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words."
Shyne's latest comments come after Shyne addressed the 1999 Manhattan shooting involving Diddy. He and Diddy were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting, which left three individuals injured, but Diddy was acquitted on weapons charges. Shyne, though, was sentenced to ten years behind bars.
In Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against Diddy, he alleged that Shyne was Diddy's scapegoat for the shooting. Natania Reuben, one of the victims of the shooting, said she believes Diddy shot her. “It opens wounds when you hear, you know, the victim saying that, you know, it was Diddy that shot her,” Shyne told Channel 5 Belize in April. "And that was triggered by a lawsuit from a producer [Lil Rod] that produced on the Love Album who is making accusations and in those accusations, he says that the gentleman confessed to the shooting.”
Shyne said he has wanted to move on from the conviction and focus on his political career as head of the Belize United Democratic Party. “Everyone knew all along that I was the fall guy,” he added. "But my political enemies and, you know, detractors try to make me into, you know, this criminal. But everyone knew that I was a young kid that took the fall. Everyone knew that, that was the story. I’m just saying that I maintained my innocence all this time.''