Shyne Denounces Diddy in Wake of Video Showing Mogul Assaulting Cassie

Rapper-turned-politician Shyne has further distanced himself from Diddy after the release of a video that showed the Bad Boy Records founder assaulting Cassie.

In a post shared on Instagram, Shyne denounced Diddy's violence against women and reiterated his support for the victims of the embattled media mogul's alleged abuse. "I vehemently denounce the repugnant behavior of Sean Diddy Combs captured on the video in which he is seen physically assaulting Mrs. Cassie Ventura-Fine," he wrote. "There is no place for Violence against Women anywhere on the planet. As a father of a precious daughter, a global citizen and the next Prime Minister of Belize I want absolutely nothing to do with people who engage in this pattern of diabolical behavior."

He offered support for Cassie, who filed a lawsuit against Diddy last year that he settled the following day. "My prayers are with Cassie and all the other victims who have come forward with horrendous allegations against Mr Combs," Shyne added.