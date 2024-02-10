Fans have been waiting on the album since October 2023, when Ty shared a cryptic Instagram Story with the symbols “¥$”; the former is the currency sign used for Japanese yen and Chinese yuan, while the latter is, of course, the USD dollar sign.

About a week after the Instagram teaser, Billboard reported that Ye and Ty had a full-length project on deck and planned to release the effort before November. However, insiders claimed the duo had trouble securing a distribution deal in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack in Israel, with some executives expressing concern over Ye’s history of anti-Semitism.

Fast forward to Dec. 8, when Ty took to Instagram to share Vultures’ 18-song tracklist, which included titles like “New Body” with Nicki Minaj, “Fuk Summ” featuring Playboi Carti and Quavo, “River” with Young Thug, and the Future-assisted “Paid.” The album’s title track immediately sparked backlash for the following lyrics: “How I’m anti-semitic? I just fucked a Jewish bitch.”

Fans got a taste of the album late last year when Ty hosted a listening party in Miami. The event was billed as a “rave” and was streamed live via YouTube. Kanye’s daughter North West—whom he shares with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian—not only attended the event, but flexed her rapping skills during a performance.