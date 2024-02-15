Kanye Responds to Swifties' Campaign to Push Beyoncé Over Ye and Ty Dolla Sign on Charts: 'Remember I Was on Taylor’s Side'

"I’m sure I’ve been far more helpful to Taylor Swift’s career than harmful," Ye wrote in a new post.

Feb 15, 2024
Two celebrities embracing and smiling at an event. The person on the left is wearing a casual outfit, and the person on the right is in a sequined dress
Christopher Polk / Getty Images
Christopher Polk / Getty Images
Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Kanye West addressed a number of topics in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday.

Ye shared a screenshot of a social media post from a Taylor Swift fan urging the pop star's devotees to buy and stream Beyoncé's latest single "Texas Hold 'Em" in order to put it at No. 1 over Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign on the Billboard Hot 100. "REMEMBER he just DRAGGED Taylor [Swift] on his latest Instagram Story," the user concludes.

"When I said that I’m the new jesus bitch I wasn’t even thinking about Taylor Swift," Kanye wrote. "That was a whole line before but I appreciate the free promo." Ye attempted to take neutral ground with fans of Taylor, saying he is neither their enemy or friend.

West claims he was supportive of the singer after Scooter Braun acquired her catalog, believes he has "been far more helpful to Taylor Swift’s career than harmful," and admits "she and Beyoncé are big inspirations to all musicians."

See the entire post below.

On Tuesday, Ye shared a headline on his Instagram Stories trumpeting "Kanye West has overtaken Taylor Swift as the top artist globally on Spotify."

&quot;Kanye West and Taylor Swift top Daily Loud&#x27;s list of most-played artists on Spotify.&quot;
IG

This story is being updated.

