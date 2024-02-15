Kanye Responds to Swifties' Campaign to Push Beyoncé Over Ye and Ty Dolla Sign on Charts: 'Remember I Was on Taylor’s Side'

Kanye West addressed a number of topics in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday.

Ye shared a screenshot of a social media post from a Taylor Swift fan urging the pop star's devotees to buy and stream Beyoncé's latest single "Texas Hold 'Em" in order to put it at No. 1 over Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign on the Billboard Hot 100. "REMEMBER he just DRAGGED Taylor [Swift] on his latest Instagram Story," the user concludes.

"When I said that I’m the new jesus bitch I wasn’t even thinking about Taylor Swift," Kanye wrote. "That was a whole line before but I appreciate the free promo." Ye attempted to take neutral ground with fans of Taylor, saying he is neither their enemy or friend.

West claims he was supportive of the singer after Scooter Braun acquired her catalog, believes he has "been far more helpful to Taylor Swift’s career than harmful," and admits "she and Beyoncé are big inspirations to all musicians."

See the entire post below.