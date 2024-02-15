Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s “Good (Don’t Die)” Removed From Spotify

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s “Good (Don’t Die)” is no longer on Spotify.

The track from Ye and Ty’s joint album Vultures Volume 1 appeared to be removed from the streaming platform just four days after its initial release, as first reported by Billboard.

Last week, Donna Summer’s estate claimed that Ye used an edited interpolation of the late disco diva’s 1977 hit “I Feel Love” without permission.

"Kanye West...asked permission to use Donna Summer's song I Feel Love," wrote Summer’s estate on Instagram Stories. "He was denied...he changed the words, had someone re sing [sic] it or used AI but it's I Feel Love...copyright infringement!!!"

Although the song is currently grayed out on Spotify, the track still appears to be available on other streaming platforms including Apple Music and YouTube. Whether or not the song will stay on those platforms remains to be seen.

It’s also not clear if the track was removed following a formal copyright complaint from the Summer estate, or if another party was involved.