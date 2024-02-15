Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s “Good (Don’t Die)” Removed From Spotify

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s “Good (Don’t Die)” is no longer on Spotify.
The track from Ye and Ty’s joint album Vultures Volume 1 appeared to be removed from the streaming platform just four days after its initial release, as first reported by Billboard.
Last week, Donna Summer’s estate claimed that Ye used an edited interpolation of the late disco diva’s 1977 hit “I Feel Love” without permission.
"Kanye West...asked permission to use Donna Summer's song I Feel Love," wrote Summer’s estate on Instagram Stories. "He was denied...he changed the words, had someone re sing [sic] it or used AI but it's I Feel Love...copyright infringement!!!"
Although the song is currently grayed out on Spotify, the track still appears to be available on other streaming platforms including Apple Music and YouTube. Whether or not the song will stay on those platforms remains to be seen.
It’s also not clear if the track was removed following a formal copyright complaint from the Summer estate, or if another party was involved.
Ye and Ty’s oft-delayed Vultures album has faced other clearance issues. The16-track LP was originally meant to include songs such as “New Body” featuring Nicki Minaj and “Everybody,” which samples the Backstreet Boys hit of the same name.
Minaj chose not to clear her “New Body” verse citing that she had moved on and was focusing on her then newly-released album Pink Friday 2. A source connected to the Backstreet Boys told TMZ that Ye did not clear the “Everybody” sample.
Last week Ozzy Osbourne also expressed outrage when Ye used an unauthorized sample of his Black Sabbath hit “War Pigs” in a preview at the rapper’s Vultures listening event.
". @kanyewest ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF 'WAR PIG' FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY," he wrote. "HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!"
According to projections shared by HitsDailyDouble, Vultures Volume 1 is reportedly set to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, thanks to 140,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. This will mark Ye’s 11th No. 1 album and Ty’s first.