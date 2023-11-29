Jack Harlow's "Lovin On Me" Helps Detroit Artist Cadillac Dale Land First No. 1 Hit: ‘This Fell in My Lap, Man’

Harlow’s team contacted Dale on Instagram a couple of months ago to ask if he was the one who made “Whatever (Bass Solique).” Later, they sent him a preview of the track, which includes Dale’s lyrics, "I don't like no whips and chains and you can't tie me down/ but you can whip your lovin' on me, baby."

"When I heard what they did with my song, I was like, 'what the fff!'" he told the outlet. "I was just blown away."

On Thanksgiving, Harlow performed the song during his halftime set at the Detroit Lions game, where he also met Dale. "He was very, very genuine," Dale said of the 25-year-old. "He told me that when the song was presented to him, he already knew it was going to be a single, that there was something very special about it, and that was very humbling to me."