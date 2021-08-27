42 Dugg has released a deluxe edition of his chart-topping success Free Dem Boyz.

The original mixtape, which featured EST Gee, Rylo Rodriguez, Future, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, Fivio Foreign, and Rowdy Rebel, debuted at No. 4 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, and No. 8 on the Billboard 200. The mixtape moved 32,000 album equivalent units its debut week. “BIGGEST SHIT IN TOWN,” Dugg wrote on Instagram prior to the release of the tape’s deluxe edition. “He ah Lil n***a DUGG N***A……………..DeLuXE FRIDAY 8/27‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️”

The deluxe release comes just a week after the MC dropped off the visuals for his EST Gee collab “Rose Gold,” a video that itself was released mere days after the rapper dropped off a new solo track “Down Ready Set,” which appeared on the Madden NFL 22 Soundtrack. While the EST Gee collab was a major highlight off the project, fans were curious when the initial tape dropped back in June as to why Lil Baby didn’t appear on any of the tracks, considering their amazing chemistry together. “I could’ve put a few songs on there with him, but it’s like, the standard been set,” Dugg said in an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1’s Rap Life Radio following the release. “I never just give y’all anything when it comes to him no more. He understood that…You know they ain’t gonna let us slide after ‘Grace’ and ‘We Paid.’ Ain’t no half stepping.”

Be sure to check out the deluxe edition of Free Dem Boyz below.