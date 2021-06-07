The 50th annual Juno Awards delivered a week full of live-streamed programming, a virtual opening night, and a virtual awards ceremony that handed out the remaining seven awards on Sunday night.
The Weeknd won Artist of the Year and Album of the Year during the broadcast, taking home an impressive total of five Junos this year. He also made history by becoming the sixth most awarded artist in Juno history with a total of fifteen awards. That being said, he was glaringly absent from the ceremony.
Justin Bieber took home Pop Album of the Year for his record-breaking album Changes and performed his hit “Somebody.”
Shawn Mendes won the coveted Juno Fan Choice award. This year, Canadians had the option to vote through TikTok as the official voting platform.
R&B singer Savannah Ré won R&B/Soul Recording of the Year for her single “Solid.” The award was presented by ADVANCE, Canada’s Black music business collective, who played a key role in planning for this year’s Junos.
Canadian icons The Tragically Hip received the 2021 Humanitarian Award, presented to them by rock icons Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush. The band also performed “It’s A Good Life If You Don’t Weaken” alongside indie-pop star Feist.
Wondagurl became the first Black woman to win producer of the year, and up-and-coming artist JJ Wilde was the first woman to win rock album of the year since Alanis Morissette’s win for Jagged Little Pill by in 1996.
TOBi snagged the award for Rap Recording the Year. To mark the 30th anniversary of the creation of the show’s rap category, the Junos hosted a special performance by the award’s inaugural winner Maestro Fresh Wes alongside fellow Canadian hip-hop pioneer Michie Mee, as well as Kardinal Offishall, Jully Black, Nav, and Haviah Mighty.
Check out the full list of winners below. The winners are in bold.
Juno Fan Choice Award
Ali Gatie
Curtis Waters
JP Saxe
Justin Bieber
Lennon Stella
Les Cowboys Fringants
NAV
Shawn Mendes
Tate McRae
The Weeknd
Single of the year
“Drink About Me,” Brett Kissel
“If the World was Ending,” JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels
“Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
“Kissing Other People,” Lennon Stella
“Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
International album of the year
Music to be Murdered By, Eminem
Fine Line, Harry Styles
What you see Ain’t Always What you Get, Luke Combs
Shoot for the Stars, aim for the Moon, Pop Smoke
Folklore, Taylor Swift
Album of the year
You, Ali Gatie
Courage, Céline Dion
Changes, Justin Bieber
Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen
After Hours, the Weeknd
Artist of the year
Ali Gatie
Céline Dion
Jessie Reyez
Justin Bieber
The Weeknd
Group of the year
Arkells
Half Moon Run
Loud Luxury
The Glorious Sons
The Reklaws
Breakthrough artist of the year
Curtis Waters
JP Saxe
Powfu
Ryland James
Tate McRae
Breakthrough group of the year
2Frères
Crown Lands
Manila Grey
Peach Pit
Young Bombs
Songwriter of the year
Alanis Morissette: “Ablaze”, “Reasons I Drink”, “Smiling” (co-songwriter Michael Farrell, Such Pretty Forks in the Road).
Alessia Cara: “Hell and High Water,” Major Lazer featuring Alessia Cara (co-songwriters Bas Van Daalen, Jasper Helderman, Mickey Karbal, Philip Meckseper, Thomas Pentz, Music is the Weapon); “I Choose” (co-songwriters Brayden Deskins, Colton Fisher, Diana Studenberg, Jason Rabinowitz, Jon Levine, Jordyn Kane, Kris Pearn, Mark Mothersbaugh, I Choose); “Welcome Back,” Ali Gatie featuring Alessia Cara (co-songwriters Ali Gatie, Amy Allen, Blake Slatkin, Welcome Back).
Jessie Reyez: “Coffin” featuring Eminem (co-songwriters Andre Robertson, Marshall Mathers, Tobias Frelin, Before Love Came to Kill Us); “Far Away” (co-songwriters Rogét Chahayed, Vegyn (Joseph Thornalley), Far Away); “No one’s in the Room” (co-songwriters Dernst Emile II, Jordan Ullman, Before Love Came to Kill Us).
JP Saxe: “A Little Bit Yours” (co-songwriters Alex St. Kitts, Benjamin Rice, Ryan Marrone, A Little bit of Yours); “Golf on TV,” Lennon Stella featuring JP Saxe (co-songwriters Lennon Stella, Ruslan Odnoralov, Simon Wilcox; Three. Two. One.); “If the World was Ending,” JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels (co-songwriter Julia Michaels, Hold it Together).
The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), Belly (Ahmad Balshe), and Jason “DaHeala” Quenneville: “After Hours” (co-songwriters Carlo “Illangelo” Montagnese, Mario Winans); “Blinding Lights,” “Save Your Tears” (co-songwriters Max Martin, Oscar Holter, After Hours).
Country album of the year
Timeless, Dallas Smith
Jade Eagleson, Jade Eagleson
Heart theory, Lindsay Ell
Drinkin’ Songs: The Collection, MacKenzie Porter
The Lemonade Stand, Tenille Townes
Adult alternative album of the year
Sad Hunk, Bahamas
Are You in Love?, Basia Bulat
Fear, Begonia
Unfollow the Rules, Rufus Wainwright
Are You Gone, Sarah Harmer
Alternative album of the year
Pity Party, Curtis Waters
The Sun and Her Scorch, Dizzy
Pray for It, July Talk
This Place Sucks Ass, Pup
Heavy Light, U.S. Girls
Pop album of the year
It’s Never Really Over, Johnny Orlando
Hold it Together, JP Saxe
Changes, Justin Bieber
Three. Two. One., Lennon Stella
Ryland James, Ryland James
Rock album of the year
Crown Lands, Crown Lands
Ruthless, JJ Wilde
Colorado, Neil Young & Crazy Horse
All of Us, Sam Roberts Band
A Beautiful Place to Drown, Silverstein
Vocal jazz album of the year
This Dream of You, Diana Krall
Out of Dust, Laila Biali
Sinatra, Matt Dusk
With You, Sammy Jackson
Clémence, Sophie Day
Jazz album of the year: solo
Gang of Three, Andrés Vial
Básico, No Básico y Dirigido, Elmer Ferrer
Elegant Traveler, Jocelyn Gould
Conpambiche, Junior Santos
Vena, Rachel Therrien
Jazz album of the year: group
The reMission, Andy Milne and Unison
Surfboard, Brandi Disterheft Trio with George Coleman
Rythme de passage, Emie R Roussel Trio
First Spring, Florian Hoefner Trio
Trane of Thought, Live at the Rex, Pat LaBarbera/Kirk MacDonald
Instrumental album of the year
Movements III, Blitz//Berlin
Crowing Ignites, Bruce Cockburn
Eleven Words, David Foster
Volume 1, Flore Laurentienne
Prior Street, Gordon Grdina
Album francophone de l’année
À tous les vents, 2Frères
Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs, Klô Pelgag
Les antipodes, Les Cowboys Fringants
Quand la nuit tombe, Louis-Jean Cormier
Pour déjouer l’ennui, Pierre Lapointe
Children’s album of the year
Letters and Numbers, ABC Singsong
Goodnight to you All: Traditional Lullabies from Ireland & the UK, Charlie Hope
Small But Mighty, Ginalina
J’aime mon école, Njacko Backo and Kalimbas at Work
Heart Parade, Splash’N Boots
Classical album of the year: solo or chamber
Mosaïque, Ensemble Made In Canada
Bach & Brahms Reimagined, James Ehnes, Jon Kimura Parker, Jens Lindemann Beethoven: Violin Sonatas Nos. 4, 5 & 8, James Ehnes with Andrew Armstrong
La Peste, Les Barocudas
Ana Sokolović: Short Stories, Quatuor Bozzini Collection
Classical album of the year: large ensemble
Mozart: Concertos pour piano/Piano Concertos Nos. 22 & 24, Les Violons du Roy, conducted by Jonathan Cohen, featuring Charles Richard-Hamelin
Saint-Saëns: Piano Concertos Nos. 3, 5, & Other Works, Louis Lortie with BBC Philharmonic, conducted by Edward Gardner
Jacques Hétu: Concertos, Orchestre symphonique de Laval, conducted by Alain Trudel, featuring Jean-Philippe Sylvestre
Ginastera – Bernstein – Moussa: Œuvres pour violon et orchestre/Works for Violin and Orchestra, Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, conducted by Kent Nagano, featuring Andrew Wan
Penderecki: St. Luke Passion, Orchestre symphonique de Montréal with Kraków Philharmonic Choir & Warsaw Boys’ Choir, conducted by Kent Nagano
Classical album of the year: vocal or choral
La passione, Barbara Hannigan with Ludwig Orchestra
Massenet: Thaïs, Erin Wall, Joshua Hopkins, Andrew Staples, Toronto Mendelssohn Choir with Toronto Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Sir Andrew Davis
Nuits blanches: Airs d’opéra à la cour de Russie au XVIIe siècle/Opera Arias at the Russian Court of the 18th Century, Karina Gauvin with Pacific Baroque Orchestra, conducted by Alexander Weimann
Sea Dreams, Luminous Voices conducted by Timothy Shantz
Sarah Slean and Symphony Nova Scotia, Sarah Slean with Symphony Nova Scotia, conducted by Bernhard Gueller
Classical composition of the year
Take the dog Sled, Alexina Louie
Commedia dell’arte, Ana Sokolović Collection
Harbour, Anna Höstman
Violin Concerto “Adrano,” Samy Moussa
Tachitipo, Zosha Di Castri
Rap recording of the year
New Mania, 88Glam
Baby Gravy 2, bbno$ & Yung Gravy
Cold World, Eric Reprid
Good Intentions (Brown Boy 2 Deluxe Version), Nav
Elements Vol. 1, TOBi
Dance recording of the year
Mine, Felix Cartal, Sophie Simmons
Dancing in the Dark, Frank Walker
Bubba, Kaytranada
Someone Else, Rezz and Grabbitz
Voices, So Sus
Contemporary R&B recording of the year
Before Love Came to Kill Us, Jessie Reyez
Where you Are, Savannah Ré
Solaris, Shay Lia
After Hours, the Weeknd
Holiday, Tobi
Reggae recording of the year
“Give it All,” Ammoye
“Black Man,” Blessed
“Roots Rock,” Dubmatix featuring Micah Shemaiah, Lasai & Big Sugar
“Let it be Done,” Kirk Diamond
“I Pray,” Töme and Sean Kingston
Indigenous artist or group of the year
Kîyânaw, Burnstick
Church House Blues, Crystal Shawanda
The Ridge, Julian Taylor
North Star Calling, Leela Gilday
Nunarjua Isulinginniani, Terry Uyarak
Contemporary roots album of the year
The Ridge, Julian Taylor
North Star Calling, Leela Gilday
Bravado, Rose Cousins
Chickaboom!, Tami Neilson
Reliever, William Prince
Traditional roots album of the year
All Hands, Beòlach
Debout!, Le Diable à Cinq
13 or So, Nick Hornbuckle
Bet on Love, Pharis & Jason Romero
The Thing About Fish, Rum Ragged
Blues album of the year
Hell Bent With Grace, Angel Forrest
Church House Blues, Crystal Shawanda
Spirits in the Water, Dione Taylor
Solar Powered Too, Rick Fines
The Reckless One, Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar
Contemporary Christian/gospel album of the year
All Things New, Allen Froese
The Cure, K-Anthony
Alive & Breathing, Matt Maher
The Way, Shawna Cain
Wouldn’t you Love to Know?, Steve Bell
World music album of the year
VelkomBak, Gypsy Kumbia Orchestra
The Gold Diggers, Lengaïa Salsa Brava
Patria, Mazacote
Espiral, Okan
Kora Flamenca, Zal Sissokho
Jack Richardson producer of the year
Akeel Henry: “Rain,” Trey Songz featuring Swae Lee (co-producer Mike “DZL” Holmes, Back Home); “Spell My Name,” Toni Braxton (co-producer Antonio Dixon, Spell my Name)
Jordon Manswell: “Fallin’” (co-producers Jonathan Martin, Toni Braxton, Spell my Name); “Home,” Dylan Sinclair (Proverb)
Kaytranada: “10%,” Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis (Bubba); “Frontstreet (Freestyle),” Mick Jenkins (Frontstreet (Freestyle))
Murda Beatz: “motive,” Ariana Grande with Doja Cat (co-producers Joseph L’Étranger, Mr. Franks, Tommy Brown, Positions); “Say You Love Me,” Chris Brown & Young Thug (co-producers Joseph L’Étranger, OG Parker, Slime & B
WondaGurl: “Aim for the Moon,” Pop Smoke featuring Quavo (co-producers 5ive Beatz, 808Melo, Dani, Dez Wright, Tyy Beats, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon); “Gang Gang,” Jackboys and Sheck Wes (co-producer Vou, Jackboys)
Recording engineer of the year
George Seara: “Good Love,” “Take Me Home” (Shawn Hook, Take me Home)
Jason Dufour: “All of the Feelings” (Kiesza, Crave); “Whiskey Tonight” (Jade Eagleson, Jade Eagleson)
Johann Deterville: “Home” (Dylan Sinclair, Proverb); “La Memoria” (Jessie Reyez, Before Love Came to Kill Us)
John “Beetle” Bailey: “The End of a Love Affair” (Micah Barnes, Vegas Breeze); “The Grand Bazaar,” Sultans of String featuring Béla Fleck and Robi Botos (Sultans of String, Refuge)
Serban Ghenea: “Blinding Lights” (The Weeknd, After Hours); “positions” (Ariana Grande, Positions)
Album artwork of the year
Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs, Klô Pelgag: Julien Hébert (art director), David Beauchemin (designer), Florence Obrecht (illustrator), Marc-Étienne Mongrain (photographer)
Miss Colombia, Lido Pimienta: Lido Pimienta and Orly Anan (art directors), Mat Dunlap (designer), Daniela Murillo (photographer)
Just Words, Lynne Hanson: Jared Barter (art director and designer), Michael Zavacky (art director and Illustrator), Maryn Devine and Rémi Thériault (photographers)
Palimpsest, Protest the Hero: Luke Hoskin (art director), John Meloche (designer), Martin Wittfooth (illustrator)
Pray for It, July Talk: Peter Dreimanis (art director, designer and photographer), Scott Waring (art director and designer), Leah Fay (designer), Lyle Bell and Ty Snaden (photographers)
Music video of the year
“Wait No More” by Ben Knechtel (Scott Helman)
“Wrap Me Up” by Brittney Canda & Vincent René-Lortie (Sheenah Ko)
No One’s in the Room by Emma Higgins (Jessie Reyez)
“Intruders” by Les Solis (Solis Animation Inc.) & Peter Huang (Jessie Reyez)”
“Pomegranate” by Nick DenBoer (deadmau5 & The Neptunes)
Electronic album of the year
Lavender God, ATTLAS
Desire, Bob Moses
Suddenly, Caribou
Juvenile, CRi
All the Time, Jessy Lanza
Metal/hard music album of the year
Ballistic, Sadistic, Annihilator
Unconquered, Kataklysm
Palimpsest, Protest the Hero
Abyss, Unleash the Archers
Glory, Glory! Apathy Took Helm!, Vile Creature
Adult contemporary album of the year
Such Pretty Forks in the Road, Alanis Morissette
Courage, Céline Dion
Starlit Afternoon, Craig Stickland
Pour déjouer l’ennui, Pierre Lapointe
CH III: the Come Up, Storry
Comedy album of the year
PanDerek (1st Wave!), Derek Seguin
Horse Power, Jacob Samuel
Existing is Exhausting, Matt Wright
The Pursuit of Comedy has Ruined my Life, Nick Nemeroff
Decoxification, Shirley Gnome
Traditional R&B/soul recording of the year
“Take Care of You,” Charlotte Day Wilson featuring Syd (Stone Woman)
Proverb, Dylan Sinclair
Alt Therapy Session 1: Disillusion, Emanuel
“In This Thing Called Life,” Iamtheliving (Iamtheliving)
Solid, Savannah Ré