Brandon Clarke's Family Will Be Paid $12.5 Million Left on Late NBA Star's Contract

Key Takeaways
- Brandon Clarke's agent, Mark Bartelstein, says Clarke's family and estate will receive the full $12.5 million remaining on his four-year, $50 million Grizzlies deal through a life insurance policy negotiated into the contract.
- Bartelstein called earlier reports claiming the estate would not be paid "misinformation" and emphasized that Clarke's contract was fully protected in the event of his death, praising the Grizzlies for their support of Clarke's family.
- Clarke, 29, died on May 11 after being found unresponsive at his San Fernando Valley home, with the LA County Medical Examiner ruling his death an accident caused by heroin and cocaine, along with multiple prescription medications and drug paraphernalia found at the scene.
Brandon Clarke's family is set to receive every dollar remaining on his NBA contract — a correction to a previous report that suggested otherwise.
Clarke's estate will be paid the full $12.5 million still owed under his four-year, $50 million rookie extension with the Memphis Grizzlies, with the money coming through a life insurance policy negotiated into the deal.
Clarke's agent at Priority Sports, Mark Bartelstein, pushed back forcefully on a previous report that stated the estate would not be paid.
"It was very disappointing to see the misinformation that was reported," Bartelstein said in a statement. "Brandon's contract was fully protected for a God-forbid occurrence. So Brandon's family and his estate are fully protected in Brandon's contract."
Bartelstein also praised the organization. "The Grizzlies have been an incredible partner in supporting Brandon from the moment they drafted him," he said. "The support that the entire Grizzlies organization has shown to Brandon's family during this devastating time has been beyond words. And we all could not be more appreciative."
Brandon Clarke died on May 11 aged 29 after being found unresponsive at his home. The LA County Department of Medical Examiner ruled his death an accident caused by the effects of heroin and cocaine, with the combined effects of multiple prescription medications cited as a significant contributing factor. Drug paraphernalia was reportedly found inside his San Fernando Valley home.