Brandon Clarke's Family Will Be Paid $12.5 Million Left on Late NBA Star's Contract

Brandon Clarke's family is set to receive every dollar remaining on his NBA contract — a correction to a previous report that suggested otherwise.

Clarke's estate will be paid the full $12.5 million still owed under his four-year, $50 million rookie extension with the Memphis Grizzlies, with the money coming through a life insurance policy negotiated into the deal.

Clarke's agent at Priority Sports, Mark Bartelstein, pushed back forcefully on a previous report that stated the estate would not be paid.

"It was very disappointing to see the misinformation that was reported," Bartelstein said in a statement. "Brandon's contract was fully protected for a God-forbid occurrence. So Brandon's family and his estate are fully protected in Brandon's contract."

Bartelstein also praised the organization. "The Grizzlies have been an incredible partner in supporting Brandon from the moment they drafted him," he said. "The support that the entire Grizzlies organization has shown to Brandon's family during this devastating time has been beyond words. And we all could not be more appreciative."