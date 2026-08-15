Jordan Brand is reportedly planning to celebrate the late baseball legend Jackie Robinson with a special Air Jordan 4 release in Spring 2027. News of the drop was first reported by Sneaker Files, @zSneakerheadz, and @Sneakermarketro on Instagram.

The purported “Jackie Robinson” Air Jordan 4 (style code: JJ9189-101) is set to release on April 15, 2027, which coincides with the 80th anniversary of Robinson breaking the MLB color barrier when he started at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947.