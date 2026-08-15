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'Jackie Robinson' Air Jordan 4 Rumored to Release in 2027

Here's what to know about the purported 'Jackie Robinson' Jordan 4.

'Jackie Robinson' Air Jordan 4
A mock-up of the 'Jackie Robinson' Air Jordan 4. Via @zSneakerheadz

Jordan Brand is reportedly planning to celebrate the late baseball legend Jackie Robinson with a special Air Jordan 4 release in Spring 2027. News of the drop was first reported by Sneaker Files, @zSneakerheadz, and @Sneakermarketro on Instagram.

The purported “Jackie Robinson” Air Jordan 4 (style code: JJ9189-101) is set to release on April 15, 2027, which coincides with the 80th anniversary of Robinson breaking the MLB color barrier when he started at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947.

There are currently no leaked images of the “Jackie Robinson” Air Jordan 4 but the mock-up depiction shared by the aforementioned leaker accounts reveals that the shoe will feature a Brooklyn Dodgers-esque color scheme, paired with special details like Robinson’s “42” jersey number on the heel tab.

At the time of writing, the “Jackie Robinson” Air Jordan 4 has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand. Check back soon for official updates.

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