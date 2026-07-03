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Jessie reyez at 2023 juno awards
Music

Recap: Jessie Reyez, Tobi, The Weeknd Win at 2023 Juno Awards

The 2023 Juno Awards are underway following Saturday night’s Opening Night Awards where it handed out several awards including Single of the Year.

Louis Pavlakos1221 days ago
the weeknd live after hours tour
Music

The Weeknd, Kaytranada, Savannah Ré Bring Home Junos Ahead of Tonight's Ceremony

Over the weekend, the 2023 Juno Opening Night Awards took place in Edmonton, with winners already being given their awards, including The Weeknd and Savannah Re

Louis Pavlakos1222 days ago
The Weeknd at avatar premiere
Music

The Weeknd Leads 2023 Juno Awards Nominations With Six

The Juno Awards unveiled the full list of nominations today and leading the count is The Weeknd who tallied six nods in just as many categories.

Louis Pavlakos1262 days ago
Toronto independent rapper Charmaine
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Charmaine, Manila Grey, Savannah Ré, AR Paisley

2023 may have just begun, but that won’t stop the flurry of new tracks releasing every week. To make things easier, we’ve compiled the best new Canadian songs.

Louis Pavlakos1281 days ago
Toronto singer Savannah Re
Music

Savannah Ré Releases 'No Weapons' EP, Shares New Video "WTF"

Toronto-based R&amp;B singer and Juno Award winner Savannah Ré is back with her latest EP 'No Weapons', her first project since 2020 and new video "WTF."

Louis Pavlakos1390 days ago
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The artwork for "Last One" by Savannah Re and Dylan SinClair
Music

Savannah Ré and Dylan Sinclair Commit to Forever on "Last One”

Savannah Ré has shared her second single of the year. "Last One" featuring Dylan Sinclair details a commitment to a love that will last forever.

Sydney Brasil1570 days ago
The album art for Savannah Re's single, "Fiji". A liquid being poured into a wine glass being held by a hand with long nails.
Music

Savannah Ré Drops “Fiji," Her First Single of 2022

Fresh off of receiving two new Juno Award nominations, Savannah Ré has shared new single "Fiji," detailing a clingy lover she keeps entertaining.

Sydney Brasil1577 days ago
mustafa
Music

Mustafa, TOBi, and DijahSB Make the 2021 Polaris Music Prize Long List

The 2021 Polaris Music Prize long list is out with 40 Canadian musicians, including U2 Daniel Lanois, singer Charlotte Cardin, and Juno Award winner Savannah Ré

beatrizbalderramab1858 days ago
best canadian songs of the month justin bieber shawn mendes savanna re haviah mighty jimmy prime
Music

The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: November 2020

Aside from one of the country's greatest artists being snubbed by the Grammys, it was a big month for Canadian music.

Sumiko Wilson2057 days ago
savannah re releases ep opia
Music

Savannah Ré on Her Eye-Opening, Boi-1da-Assisted Debut 'Opia'

The Toronto R&B singer talks about getting raw and honest about relationships on her new EP.

dcowie2065 days ago
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best canadian songs of the month
Music

The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: September 2020

From Mustafa to Ruth B. to k-os, these were the finest Canadian bangers of September.

Sumiko Wilson2117 days ago
savannah re
Music

Premiere: Savannah Ré Drops New Video for "Where You Are"

The Toronto R&B singer premieres the video for her new single on Complex.

dcowie2171 days ago
best canadian songs
Music

The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: July 2020

From DijahSB to Clairmont The Second to Drake, these were this month hottest Canadian summer bangers.

Sumiko Wilson2177 days ago
yogi
Music

How Toronto's YogiTheProducer Went From Retail to Working on Kehlani's New LP

With credits on Kehlani and Jessie Reyez's latest albums, the Toronto-based producer is on the rise.

dcowie2244 days ago

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