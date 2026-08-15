Matthew McConaughey Recalls Using Jennifer Lopez's Name During Traffic Stop: 'They Let Me Go'

Matthew McConaughey had revealed that he once needed to name-drop Jennifer Lopez to get out of trouble with the police.

In an episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast shared on Thursday (August 13), the Academy Award-winning actor recalled how name-dropping his Wedding Planner co-star during a late-night Mexican traffic stop helped him walk away without issue.

"Wedding Planner got me out of a major, major mess-up in Mexico one time," McConaughey told host Josh Horowitz. "I pulled in one late night and [was] crossing the border going way down south, and I get pulled over, and it's one of those pulled-overs, where they noticed me, gringo in the truck, nice truck. This is that dress down, and I'm like, Aw, jeez, [let me] get the wallet out. Here we go. And it was going down."