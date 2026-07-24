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Skiifall album Woiiyoie Tapes vol 2
Music

Skiifall Releases 'Woiiyoie Vol. 2—Intense City,' Featuring Production by Wondagurl, DJ Dahi

After teasing his latest EP for several weeks now, Skiifall has dropped Woiiyoie Vol. 2 – Intense City, with features from Charlotte Cardin, Obongjayar,and more

Louis Pavlakos1177 days ago
Wondagurl and London Cyr at BMO Field
Music

WondaGurl on Toronto FC's New Kits, Starting the "Antidote" Beat at The Keg

WondaGurl's Wonderchild Music imprint is about giving back to up-and-coming beatmakers. She's also discussed Toronto FC's new kits, Travis Scott's "Antidote."

Alex Narvaez1194 days ago
Toronto artist River Tiber
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Skiifall, River Tiber, Zeina

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1324 days ago
Montreal producer Freakey
Music

Freakey Drops New Album and Video, Signs Co-Publishing Deal with Wondagurl

Montreal producer Freakey dropped his latest album Condamné à L’excellence, and celebrated signing a co-publishing deal with Wondagurl’s Wondachild.

Erik Leijon1338 days ago
Jugger smoking
Music

WondaGurl Announces New Deal With Red Bull Records, Signs Toronto's JUGGER

The Grammy-nominated producer signs Toronto's JUGGER to her new imprint deal with Red Bull Records, where her imprint Wonderchild will support new artists.

Natalie Harmsen1852 days ago
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London Cyr sitting in a brown chair
Music

Meet London Cyr, the WondaGurl Signee Cooking Beats for Young Thug and Travis Scott

London Cyr may be newly signed to Wonderchild, but the young Canadian producer is just getting started and already has a Grammy-nom under his belt.

Natalie Harmsen1878 days ago
Toronto producer FORTHENIGHT signs with Wondagurl's imprint Wonderchild
Music

Meet FORTHENIGHT, the Grammy-Winning Brampton Producer WondaGurl Just Signed

FORTHENIGHT talks about winning a Grammy for his work on Bad Bunny's YHLQMDLG and signing with Canadian producer WondaGurl's label Wonderchild.

dcowie1914 days ago
jenius 9th wonder
Music

Meet Jenius, the WondaGurl Protégé Who's Produced for Travis Scott and Pop Smoke

The 19-year-old from Ontario just signed with Wonderchild, a subsidiary of Scott’s Cactus Jack label. "I absolutely still want to get a Grammy," he says.

Kyle Mullin2012 days ago
most influential canadians from scarborough
Pop Culture

The 10 Most Influential Canadians From Scarborough, Ontario

This one Toronto borough seems to be a straight-up talent factory.

Tracey Moore2069 days ago
big sean
Music

Big Sean Talks 'Detroit 2' and His Canadian Connections

The rapper discusses his vulnerability writing his new album, his fondness of Windsor, Ontario, and his collabs with Boi-1da, Justin Bieber, and Wondagurl.

Alex Narvaez2109 days ago
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Black Panther: Wakanda Remixed EP
Music

Stream Marvel's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Remixed' EP f/ WondaGurl and DJ Dahi

The five-track EP includes contributions by Baaba Maal, DJ Dahi, WondaGurl, Ame Kora, and Ludwig Göransson, who composed the original score.

Joshua Espinoza2899 days ago
mike will
Music

Exclusive: Check Out Gunner Stahl's Photos From Red Bull Culture Clash Atlanta 2017

Gunner Stahl took some ill photos at last week's Red Bull Culture Clash event.

Kiana Fitzgerald3251 days ago
Mike Will Made In Complex Conversations Wax On It
Music

Timbaland, DJ Mustard and Mike Will Made-It Break Down their Beat Making Process

Complex Conversations "Wax On It" epsiode features producers Timbaland, DJ Mustard and Mike Will Made-It, among others, discussing how to tell an artist their verse is trash and their overall beatmaking process.

Anslem Rocque3462 days ago

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