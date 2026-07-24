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Complex Canada talked with MTL's Skiifall about delivering a message on Woiiyoie Vol. 2 — Intense City and not thinking about making it in the US or UK paradigmErik Leijon
As Complex turns 20, here are 20 Canadians who will mould the things we'll be watching, listening to, wearing, and conversing about over the next two decades.Alex Nino Gheciu
Complex Canada sits down with the 23-year-old rapper to discuss his new EP, the importance of artistic integrity, pushing past industry boundaries and more.Kyle Mullin
Canadian producer WondaGurl opens up about her new label Wonderchild, future collaborations with Jenius and Forthenight, and her disinterest in fame.dcowie