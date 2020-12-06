Tory Lanez continues to proclaim his innocence in his shooting case involving Megan Thee Stallion.

On Friday night, the Canadian rapper responded to an Instagram comment that demanded him to provide a clear answer on whether or not he shot Megan over the summer. Lanez has repeatedly denied the allegations in court, on social media, and on his latest project, Daystar, which he pointed out in his response.

"I realize that not every body heard me say 'no I did not' on my album," he wrote, "... becuz they mistaked [sic] a black man expressing his innocence for insensitivity ... as if we ain't all fighting the same fight, as if exiling a successful man is the answer to a problem bigger than him ... you'll get more than u need to know when court resume."

More than a month after Lanez was arrested on gun charges in the Hollywood Hills, Megan, who was with the rapper during the arrest, publicly accused him of shooting her in the foot on the night he was taken into custody. The Houston rapper seeming addressed the incident in the "Shots Fired" track off her newly released debut album Good News.

"You shot a 5'10" bitch, with a .22/Talkin' 'bout bones and tendons like them bullets weren't pellets," Megan raps. "A pussy n***a with a pussy gun in his feelings/OK, he in the backseat and he keep callin' me a bitch (He a bitch)/We all know this shit, I coulda came back with (Lil' ass n***a)."

After authorities spent months investigating Megan's claims, the L.A. County D.A.'s Office finally hit Lanez with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, on top of one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The rapper will face up to 22 years and eight months in prison if convicted. He has pleaded not guilty to the felony assault charge.

Lanez next court hearing is set for Jan. 20.