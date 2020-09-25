Tory Lanez has returned with a new project titled Daystar which sees the Canadian artist addresses the Megan The Stallion shooting incident right out the gate. Tory's real name is Daystar Peterson.

You can check it out below.

On Thursday, Tory issued an apology to his fans for his continued silence before declaring his return to the spotlight.

On the project, Tory references the Hollywood Hills incident in July that saw him arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and Megan Thee Stallion suffering two gunshot wounds to her foot.

Since then, Megan has confirmed reports that it was Tory who shot her. "Yes, this n***a Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and shit," she said on Instagram Live. "Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you're dragging it."

As people like Halle Berry, Chance the Rapper, and J.R. Smith showed their support for Megan in their own unique ways, T.I. publicly pleaded for Tory to break his silence. "Tory you need to say something, bruh," he said on Instagram Live. "Come on. You need to say something, bruh. You going to have to speak to this. To be honest, you got a lot of fans and supporters. You got a lot of people out here who stood next to you and stand next to you and do music with you. At least call somebody on the phone and say something. You got to say something, bruh. This shit looking bad."

T.I. said he has since spoken to Tory, who disputed the validity of Megan's account, but refused to deliver his side of the story. TMZ reported earlier this month that Tory allegedly sent Megan a text 15 hours after the incident, saying he was "sorry from the bottom of my heart" while claiming he was "just too drunk."