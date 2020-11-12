Next week, Tory Lanez is set to appear in court in a hearing related to his alleged involvement in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. The arraignment will take place one month after Lanez was arrested for allegedly shooting the Houston rapper in her feet after an argument occurred in Hollywood Hills, California.

In the months following the incident, both artists have come forward with their versions of the story. Tory Lanez released a whole album about it, and Megan has shared her side of the story on social media. As court dates near, however, it is still unclear what will happen next. Many questions remain. What is Tory Lanez being charged with? What day is his next arraignment? Is there any evidence? What plea will he enter?

Here is what you need to know about Tory Lanez’s upcoming court appearance and everything else happening in the case.