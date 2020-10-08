Tory Lanez has been hit with felony assault charges in connection to the July shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office confirmed the charges on Thursday, less than two months after Megan publicly accused Lanez of shooting her in the feet during an altercation in the Hollywood Hills.

Per the DA's office:

The rap artist known as Tory Lanez has been charged with assaulting a female friend in the Hollywood Hills earlier this year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced today. Daystar Peterson aka Tory Lanez (dob 7/27/92) was charged today in case BA490599 with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The defendant also faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury.

The Associated Press reports the complaint identifies Megan Thee Stallion—legal name Megan Pete—simply as "Megan P."

"The victim doesn’t appear to be seriously injured, since I saw her on Saturday Night Live last week," Jim Lewis, an attorney and representative for the Chixtape artist, told Vulture when they asked for comment regarding the assault charge.

Lanez was arrested on July 12 after officers received a report about a disturbance outside a residence in the Hollywood Hills. Witnesses told police they had heard an argument taking place inside an SUV before they heard gun shots. Authorities eventually located the vehicle with Lanez, Megan, and two others inside. A search of the SUV yielded a fire arm, and Lanez was subsequently arrested for possession of a weapon.

Shortly after the incident, Megan claimed she had been wounded during the altercation; however, it wasn't until weeks later that she identified Lanez as the alleged shooter. Lanez has denied the allegations and even declared his innocence in his newly released Daystar album.

"Yes, this n***a Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and shit," Megan said in a video posted on social media. "Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you're dragging it."

Despite Megan's claims, the DA's office refused to immediately file assault charges against Lanez, citing a lack of evidence. However, prosecutors said they had not ruled out additional charges as the investigation was ongoing.

If convicted, Lanez will face a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison.