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Julio Foolio.
Music

Julio Foolio Killer Pleads Guilty to Punching a Deputy, Gets Five Years Added to Sentence

Davion Murphy was already serving life without parole.

Shawn Setaro5 hours ago
2024 NFL Draft - Portraits
Sports

Detroit Lions Cornerback Terrion Arnold Arrested for Kidnapping, Armed Robbery After Airbnb Incident

Arnold is facing multiple felony charges after an alleged incident at an Airbnb in Florida.

Joe Price22 days ago
Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks
Sports

Man Charged With Stalking Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham After Months of Threatening Messages

Kevin Singh, 48, faces felony stalking and intimidation charges after allegedly sending the Fever guard sexually explicit and threatening messages.

Mark Elibert23 days ago
A woman with long hair sits at a news desk with white chairs and coffee cups, looking to the side.
Life

The Major Mistake Investigators May Have Made in the Nancy Guthrie Case

A $152 cryptocurrency decision may have cost investigators a chance to track Nancy Guthrie’s alleged captors.

Helen Storms23 days ago
Julio Foolio
Music

Julio Foolio's Killers Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole

The four men, who were convicted last month, were sentenced by a judge who told them they still have "lives of value."

Shawn Setaro25 days ago
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Chud the Builder
Pop Culture

Judge Revokes Chud the Builder's Bond Following Shooting Incident

The judge cited Dalton Eatherly's social media behavior while revoking his bond for Nashville charges.

tara mahadevan29 days ago
A large, illuminated "NETFLIX" sign atop a building against a dark evening sky.
Life

Netflix’s ‘Maternal Instinct’ Reveals Taylor Parker’s Elaborate Pregnancy Hoax

Netflix’s new true-crime documentary details how Taylor Parker faked a pregnancy before murdering Reagan Simmons-Hancock.

Helen Storms31 days ago
McDonald's Manager Suffers Life-Threatening Burns After Being Attacked with Hot Oil
Life

McDonald’s Manager Left in ICU After Employee Allegedly Throws Hot Oil on Him

Inside the shocking workplace attack that left 20-year-old Jacob Smith in an ICU burn unit — and the unanswered questions about why it happened.

Bernadette Giacomazzo32 days ago
Austin Metcalf's Father Calls Karmelo Anthony a 'Watermelon Felon' During Livestream
Life

Austin Metcalf’s Father Sparks Backlash Over Karmelo Anthony Livestream Remarks

As the convicted teen’s appeal begins, a grieving Texas father’s viral remarks reignite debate over race, justice and Anthony’s rejected self-defense claim.

Bernadette Giacomazzo36 days ago
A woman with long, curly hair stands against a yellow background, looking directly at the camera.
Life

Mackenzie Shirilla Gets Prison Job After Complaining She Was ‘Bored’

Mackenzie Shirilla has a new prison job at the Ohio Reformatory for Women, but how little she could make may surprise you.

Helen Storms36 days ago
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Taxstone.
Music

Taxstone Sentenced to 37 Months in Prison Over Contraband Scheme

It comes as the incarcerated podcaster continues to fight the 35-year sentence he was handed for his role in a shooting at a 2016 T.I. concert.

Shawn Setaro49 days ago
Ex-'Real Housewives' Star Kelly Dodd Hit with 'Revenge Porn' Charge
Pop Culture

Ex-‘Real Housewives’ Star Kelly Dodd Accused of Sharing Explicit Video Without Consent

Prosecutors say the ‘RHOC’ alum shared explicit videos without consent, leading to three misdemeanor charges.

Bernadette Giacomazzo50 days ago
A woman with long, curly brown hair stands against a yellow background, looking directly at the camera.
Life

Inside Mackenzie Shirilla and Dominic Russo’s Chilling Texts Before 100 MPH Crash

Netflix’s ‘The Crash’ revisits the texts, breakup tension, and fatal brick-wall collision that left Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan dead.

Helen Storms51 days ago
GoFundMe
Music

Family of Julio Foolio's Killer Receives Threats After Starting GoFundMe for Legal Fees

The fundraiser, created shortly after Sean Gathright's conviction, has raised less than $900 and drawn widespread online backlash.

Trey Alston59 days ago
gabbieegonzalez/Instagram
Pop Culture

TikTok Influencer Gabbie Gonzalez and Father Arrested in Alleged Murder-for-Hire Plot (UPDATE)

The target was reportedly singer Jack Avery, with whom Gonzalez shares a daughter.

Jaelani Turner-Williams59 days ago
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Carnival Cruise Line Files Federal Charges Against Two Women for On-Board Slap Fight
Life

Carnival Cruise Passengers Face Federal Charges After VIP Line Fight

A petty argument in a VIP customer service line spiraled into a brawl, an FBI probe, and federal assault charges as Carnival’s chaos-filled year continues.

Bernadette Giacomazzo63 days ago
MT. CLEMENS, MI - MARCH 26: Kim Mathers appears in Macomb County Circuit Court March 26, 2007 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. Mathers' ex-husband, Marshall Mathers, also known as rapper
Pop Culture

Eminem's Ex Kim Scott Booked for DUI Days After No-Contest Plea in Prior Crash

Eminem's ex-wife was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly striking a parked car near Detroit.

tara mahadevan64 days ago
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Professional entertainer and wrestler Hulk Hogan poses as he speaks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv F
Pop Culture

Hulk Hogan's Former Accountant Faces 120 Years in Prison Over Alleged $890,000 Fraud

Melissia Gauthreaux, who handled bookkeeping for Hogan between 2017 and 2021, is charged with six counts of wire fraud following an FBI investigation.

Mark Elibert65 days ago

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