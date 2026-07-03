Trafficking Survivor Advocate Sinnamon Love Breaks Down the Diddy Trial: "It's a Model I See a Lot"
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Complex spoke to an expert about one of the thorniest charges in the Diddy trial: sex trafficking.Shawn Setaro
We take a close look at the three attorneys defending Diddy. Who are they? Why were they chosen? What’s their history with the mogul?Shawn Setaro
Fugees fans are taking to social media to call out Pras Michel, who recently took the stand in his federal conspiracy trial and said he spoke with the FBI.Brad Callas
Jeremy David Hanson pleaded guilty to making hate-fueled threats against the publishing company over its updated definitions of "woman" and "girl."Joshua Espinoza