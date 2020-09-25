Throughout his newly released and already much-criticized self-titled project, Daystar, Tory Lanez addresses the July 12 shooting incident that left Megan Thee Stallion injured in both her feet from gunshot wounds and the resulting aftermath that has played out in headlines and social media.

Although he has not been charged for shooting Megan, the Houston rapper alleged that it was Tory that pulled the trigger her.

On Daystar, Tory repeatedly suggests that he's innocent and is being "framed" for the shooting. On the project's first track "Money Over Fallouts," Tory raps, "Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting/But them boys ain't clean enough."

He continues:

"Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on that affidavit/Knowing I ain't do it but I'm coming at my truest [...] And I thought you was solid too, but look at how you doing me/Look at how you doing me, people trying to ruin me." He brings up his claim that he's being framed for a second time later on in the song, rapping, "N**gas, y'all can play me, y'all can frame me, but I'ma reach the top/I would never put you in no danger, and if I did, you would've said it when you seen the cops."

"Look How God Works" sees Tory rap: "Can't believe she played the witness tryna make them statements [...] Grace of God you know the truth, so I'm gon' beat them cases/I would never put my hands on a woman, dawg/I would never let it blem on a woman, dawg."

On "Queen And Slim," a likely reference to the Melina Matsoukas-directed 2019 film, Tory takes it back to earlier in the night of the shooting and brings up hanging with Megan and Kylie Jenner prior to things going south. He also raps about having a "crush on Kylie."

"Me and Kylie still off in the pool/We was chilling, kicking shit, was cool/Both of us didn't know you was tripping/Even though I got a crush on Kylie, I woulda left with you if I knew you was dipping for the simple reason/You invited me but I can't act like shawty didn't excite me/I had took a wrong turn that-night...I wasn't the wrong one that night, you was just too drunk to even see it/Wasn't anticipating, I'd never put you in no situation/I've never even had an argument with ya/ Conversations, I'm all bargaining with ya, cause you was my n**ga for real/And if you can agree, then you owe me that."

tory lanez hasn’t missed since he started quarantine radio.. rn he chillin in the pool with kylie jenner and megan the stallion listening to pop smoke😭 pic.twitter.com/UYURkQz14r — video vault🤹‍♂️ (@kegangraves4) July 12, 2020

Tory also claims that he and Megan had a relationship that went beyond just being friends on "Money Over Fallouts."

"Don’t forget you was my bitch/I held it down and kept it real/I would never paint no fake picture of you just for some mills/And I thought you was solid too, but look at how you doin' me/Look at how you doin' me, people trying to ruin me/And what's even worse is I'm still thinkin' about you and me."

He also seemingly addresses his relationship with Megan on "Friends Become Strangers."

When does it get strange?/When you start lyin' to your best friend about us/And hopin' she ain't entertain?/Or is it strange when the lovin' come with secrets and the games/When the world unveil your curtains and all they laughin' at's your pain/But does it change when we both reveal that both our mothers died/We still dealin' with some pain and need someone to entertain/Or does it change when you break down in my arms and start cryin'/Feelin' like you alone and I tell you, "Everything's okay'. [...] Will we ever talk about this?/Will we ever console again?/Or will we keep on actin' like I put you in danger and some pain?"

On top of all that, Tory took time to call out the multiple people that have sided with Megan in the incident, such as Kehlani, Kaash Paige, and others. Last month, Kehlani said she was removing Tory from the deluxe edition of her album It Was Good Until It Wasn't.

"I got nothin' but love to spread, but n**gas hate me/Hurt my heart to see them Twitter fingers come from Kehlani's and Kaash Paige's," he raps on "Money Over Fallouts."

I’ve worked with Tory an he for sure doesn’t respect women but okay lol , can’t say I was there an know what happened but I know for a fact the hidden agendas . https://t.co/ker7bDG9Uw — 𝐊𝐚𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐏𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐞𓁋 (@KAASHMYCHECKS) July 17, 2020

On "Sorry But I Had To...," Tory takes shots at Dream Doll ("Gimme one Dream Doll hit record (Mm), I'll wait"), Asian Doll, and Chance the Rapper (who he called "irrelevant").

"Uh, watchin' the industry try and ho you/Asian Doll talkin', but shawty, I don't know you/I never met you, nor have I heard a song/And nor have I seen billboards," Tory raps on the song. He also takes shots at Lakers players J.R. Smith, who previously called Tory a "clown."

"Uh, J.R. Smith, it's the pot that piss'And you the last cat that should talk about some shots that hit/'Cause your performance and percentage, player/Rollin', ridin' benches, n**ga, I'm from the trenches, n**ga," Tory says on "Sorry But I Had To..."

This post will be updated.