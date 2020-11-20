Following a tumultuous year, Megan Thee Stallion has finally delivered Good News.

The Houston rapper’s debut studio album has been one of the most anticipated projects of 2020. It follows a handful of EPs— Make It Hot, Tina Snow, and Suga—and Megan’s award-winning mixtape Fever. The artist spoke about the long-awaited project during an interview with NPR this year, explaining why she waited so long before gifting fans with a proper album.

"I felt like my mixtapes were me flirting with my fans," she said. "I never wanted to do an album 'cause I was like, 'Oh, that feel like a marriage. That's a commitment.' But now, I'm ready to settle down with an album."

Good News spans 17 tracks, including the previously released "Girls in the Hood," "Don’t Stop" with Young Thug, and the "Savage" remix featuring Beyoncé. Megan spoke about recording the latter track during a recent interview on Apple Music 1.

"That was like the highlight for me. I was like, 'Beyoncé? Beyoncé. Like I couldn't believe it, my eyes got so big," she recalled. "Because I had a feeling she was gonna do it, and they told me she wanted to do it, and I was like, shut up, like, Beyoncé wanna get on my song? Like, and that is something that I always say. Like every time somebody will ask me who's your dream collab? Who do you wanna collab with? I'm like, Beyoncé, Beyoncé, Beyoncé. So when it finally happened I called my grandma I was crying. She was like, 'What's wrong?' I said, 'I got a song with Beyoncé' ... That was one of my favorite moments of 2020."

Other artists who appear on Good News include Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Lil Durk, City Girls, SZA, and Mustard.

You can stream Good News now on all major platforms.

The album arrives amid Tory Lanez’s highly publicized court case involving Megan. The Canadian rapper is accused of shooting Megan during an altercation on July 12 in the Hollywood Hills. Lanez pleaded not guilty to the assault charges on Wednesday.