Megan Thee Stallion Recounts Shooting Incident, Says Tory Lanez Shot Her

Following weeks of speculation, Megan Thee Stallion has directly accused Tory Lanez of shooting her.

On Thursday night, Meg took to Instagram Live to accuse the Canadian rapper and his team of lying about the July 12 gun incident in Los Angeles.

"Yes, this n***a Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and shit," she said. "Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you're dragging it."

The Houston rapper denied rumors she had physically assaulted Lanez prior to getting wounded, and claimed their argument had nothing to do with Lanez's alleged interest in Kylie Jenner.

"I never hit you. Motherfuckers were like, 'Oh she's mad 'cause he's trying to fuck with Kylie Jenner.' No I wasn't," she continued. "You shot me."

Meg went on to provide more details about the incident, stating there were two other people in the vehicle prior to the shooting: Lanez's security and her friend. She claimed she was in the front seat and Lanez was in the back as they were all arguing. Meg said that at some point during the verbal fight, she became fed up and decided to exit the car. Moments later, Lanez allegedly opened fire.

"I get out the car ... I don't want to argue anymore," she said. "I get out. I'm walking away. This n***a, from out the back seat of the car, starts shooting me. You shot me! I didn't get cut by no glass."

Meg then explained why she initially didn't identify Lanez as the shooter once police arrived.

"The police come, I'm scared. All this shit going on with the police? The police is shooting motherfuckers for anything," she continued. "The police was literally killing Black people for no motherfucking reason."

Meg then said the responding officers were very aggressive, which is why she decided not to reveal what had happened.

"You think I'm about to tell the police that we—n***as, us Black people—got a gun in the car?" she said. "You want me to tell them we got in a gun in a car so they can shoot all of us up? N***a, I'm scared ... Why the fuck would I tell [the police] somebody got a gun in this car and this n***a shot me? So I can get shot, you can shot, she can get shot, he can get shot?"

On the night of the shooting, Los Angeles police arrested Lanez was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon. Meg later revealed she had been shot in both feet during the incident, but had never identified the shooter by name.

Shortly before Meg's Thursday night livestream, Richardo Santiago, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office, told Billboard prosecutors have yet to decide whether they will pursue assault charges against Lanez.