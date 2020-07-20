As promised, new music from Travis Scott was released on Monday, in tandem with his hosting his first .wav Radio episode in almost two years. 

This included a couple of new songs with Big Sean, "Lithuania" and "Zen":

A new song with Young Thug called "White Tee": 

And he also played a little bit of the "What's Poppin" remix with Justin Bieber that had previously been teased:

But that wasn't all. Travis and Chase B played even more exclusive tracks. There was "Cafeteria" from Chase B and Don ToliverNav and Wheezy's "Pickney," "Scrooge" from Swae LeeYBN Cordae's "The Parables," as well as music from Sheck Wes. 

Related Stories

Travis Scott Addresses Viral T-Pain Story on .wav Radio
Feature
What Travis Scott's Collabs Would Look Like as LeBrons
Feature
The 25 Best Travis Scott Songs

Also Watch

News