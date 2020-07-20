As promised, new music from Travis Scott was released on Monday, in tandem with his hosting his first .wav Radio episode in almost two years.

This included a couple of new songs with Big Sean, "Lithuania" and "Zen":

A new song with Young Thug called "White Tee":

🚨🌵 TRAVIS SCOTT & YOUNG THUG - WHITE TEE (NEW .WAV EXCLUSIVE) 🚨🌵 pic.twitter.com/gwfUt4kNqM — STRAPPED Media 🔌 (@STRAPPEDEXTRAS2) July 20, 2020

And he also played a little bit of the "What's Poppin" remix with Justin Bieber that had previously been teased:

Travis Scott premiered Justin Bieber’s ‘WHATS POPPIN’ Remix



🔥 or 💩? pic.twitter.com/5zaDLxqH3J — STRAPPED Media 🔌 (@STRAPPEDEXTRAS2) July 20, 2020

So Justin Bieber has a verse on WHATS POPPIN? this is going to break a lot pic.twitter.com/reU7epWTBW — ʟɪᴀ (@trustedbieber) July 14, 2020

But that wasn't all. Travis and Chase B played even more exclusive tracks. There was "Cafeteria" from Chase B and Don Toliver, Nav and Wheezy's "Pickney," "Scrooge" from Swae Lee, YBN Cordae's "The Parables," as well as music from Sheck Wes.