It's been almost two years since Travis Scott last hosted an episode of .wav Radio, and now the "Sicko Mode" rapper is bringing it back.

Joined by his co-host OG Chase B, the latest episode once again sees La Flame promise new music is on the way. "We back at it," Chase B revealed upon announcing the show on Instagram. "New music. Tune in Monday 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET." While Travis Scott has been busy with a number of new releases and verses so far this year, including "Wash Us in the Blood" with Kanye West and "The Scotts" with Kid Cudi, it sounds as though the new .wav Radio will bring another new single.

At the beginning of the episode, Travis and Chase B addressed the viral T-Pain studio story, reassuring T-Pain that there is no bad blood between the camps.

"So I went to the stu, I think I was playing some joints. I played some of Astroworld. Like letting him know where I was at. I think he started playing some joints. At the end of the day, I'm blasted [Laughs]. So I wasn't sleeping in the stu. I don't know if he thought I was asleep. Bro, I was blasted," he said. Travis and Chase B said that it was "all love" before going into a mix heavily featuring T-Pain.

Previous episodes of .wav Radio have seen the rapper premiere new singles and even full albums, as he did for Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight.

Listen to the new episode via Apple Music below.