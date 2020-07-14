On Monday, footage of Justin Bieber rapping to "Whats Poppin" surfaced.

Jack Harlow, the man behind the original track, then reposted the clip and added an emoji over it.

That of course fueled speculation that another remix featuring Bieber could be arriving. Fans welcomed the idea, taking to social media to call for its arrival.

comment if u want the whats poppin remix with justin bieber now

pic.twitter.com/4H38JA5K6U — big daddy bay still luvs han (@bizzlebaddi) July 14, 2020

really want justin’s remix of whats poppin :/ — jackiee. 🧟‍♀️ (@variousjackie) July 11, 2020

can justin drop that whats poppin remix 😭 — ada | prod. jk 𖧵⁷ (@sexcstin) July 9, 2020

Speaking of remixes, Harlow previously dropped one for "Whats Poppin" back in June. It featured appearances from Lil Wayne, DaBaby, and Tory Lanez, and is currently at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In a statement from when the remix dropped, Harlow called the track "special" and said it exceeded his expectation.

"Getting DaBaby and Tory Lanez on the record is very exciting, especially because they both delivered," he said. "But Lil Wayne hopping on is a dream come true; a real bucket list achievement. Something I can say was done for the place I’m from - Louisville, Kentucky. This is a moment all of my city and state can be proud of despite these difficult times. Thank you to my fans for making this go so far, because without them I wouldn’t have any of it. To the top we go."

Earlier this year Machine Gun Kelly shared his own version of the track.