YBN Cordae

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Split image of YBN Nahmir and Almighty Jay.
Music

YBN Nahmir Blames Almighty Jay for YBN Split, Claims It Was Because He 'Almost Got My Mom Killed'

The rapper took to social media to dispute Almighty Jay’s version of events, claiming their breakup had nothing to do with gang affiliations.

Jose Martinez262 days ago
Cordae attends the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party
Music

Cordae Explains What Really Led to YBN's Disbandment

Cordae also revealed where he stands with his former group members Nahmir and Jay Almighty.

Joshua Espinoza569 days ago
The image shows Cordae on the left in a patterned sweater, and Lil Wayne performing on stage with flames in the background on the right.
Music

Cordae Says Advice From Weezy Was 'Standard We Followed' on New Album

Ye, Weezy, Ty Dolla Sign, and more all make appearances on Cordae's latest.

Trace William Cowen617 days ago
Lil Wayne performs on stage, wearing a patterned shirt and a bucket hat
Music

Lil Wayne Drops Second Guest Verse of Week on DJ Premier's "Ya Don't Stop"

Weezy's appearance follows his feature on Cordae's new single, "Saturday Mornings."

Brad Callas729 days ago
Music

Cordae Enlists Dr. Luke for New Single "Make Up Your Mind"

The North Carolina rapper's latest offering follows previously released tracks "The Water (Freestyle) and his collaboration with J. Cole and Anderson .Paak, "Two Tens."

Brad Callas1086 days ago
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The cover art for Cordae's new album 'From a Bird's Eye View'
Music

Cordae Shares New Album 'From a Birds Eye View' f/ Nas, Lil Wayne, Gunna, Lil Durk, and More

After sharing a run of promising singles last year, Cordae has returned with his new Lil Wayne and Nas-featuring album, 'From a Birds Eye View.'

Joe Price1654 days ago
cordae
Music

Cordae Shares Hilarious Stevie Wonder Collaboration Story, Wonders ‘How in the World’ Lil Wayne Keeps His ‘Hunger’

In the lead-up to the release of his new album 'From a Bird’s Eye View,' Cordae stopped by the 'Breakfast Club' to talk about two of its biggest collabs.

Joe Price1654 days ago
Cordae is seen performing a medley
Music

Cordae Performs “Sinister” and “Chronicles,” Talks Upcoming New Album on ‘Fallon’

Cordae's 'From a Birds Eye View' album is out later this month. In a new interview with Jimmy Fallon, Cordae detailed the personal meaning behind it.

Trace William Cowen1656 days ago
cordae the heart part 4 freestyle
Music

Watch Cordae Tackle Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 4" Beat With "FABEV Freestyle"

Cordae delivers a fiery freestyle with the Eiffel Tower as his backdrop as he prepares to release his sophomore album, 'From A Bird's Eye View.'

Jordan Rose1661 days ago
cordae
Music

Watch a Teenage Cordae Rap Over Kanye West's "Gone": '16 Yr Old Me Was Fake Nice'

Cordae shared an old video of himself from when he was 16-years-old rapping in the car to the beat of Kanye West's classic ‘Late Registration’ track “Gone."

Jordan Rose1669 days ago
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Lil Wayne and Cordae in the. music video for "Sinister."
Music

Cordae Teams Up With Lil Wayne in Video for New Single "Sinister"

Just two months after dropping his latest offering, "Super," Cordae joins forces with Lil Wayne and Hit-Boy for their collaborative single "Sinister."

Brad Callas1696 days ago
cordae
Music

Watch Cordae's Fiery Video for New Single "Super"

Cordae has returned to deliver creative visuals to go along with his new single "Super," with his upcoming album 'From A Bird's Eye View' coming soon.

Jordan Rose1752 days ago
cordae
Music

Cordae Teases New Album in Freestyle Over Drake's "Way 2 Sexy" Beat

Cordae joined Adin Ross on his Twitch stream to deliver some fresh bars over Drake's "Way 2 Sexy" beat and teased that his album is on the way.

Jordan Rose1754 days ago
nas-brunch-video
Music

Nas Drops Star-Studded New Visuals for "Brunch on Sundays" f/ Blxst

Nas is joined by LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Swizz Beatz, Hit-Boy, and more in the lavish new visuals for his song "Brunch on Sundays" featuring Blxst.

Jordan Rose1775 days ago

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