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Aerial view of a coastal city with a superimposed image of yachts on the water, surrounded by colorful buildings.
Music

Travis Scott Joins Future for "South of France" Remix

The 'Mixtape Pluto' track gets the La Flame treatment.

Trace William Cowen632 days ago
Future in a polaroid
Music

Future's 'Mixtape Pluto' Solo Return: Here Are the Credits

'Mixtape Pluto,' a solo effort, follows Future and Metro Boomin's back-to-back No. 1 albums 'We Don't Trust You' and 'We Still Don't Trust You.'

Trace William Cowen673 days ago
Lil Wayne in a knitted sweater giving a peace sign; Young Thug in a letterman jacket looking to the side
Music

Lil Wayne Announces Young Thug Collab "Bless" After Longstanding Feud

A 2015 incident where Wayne's tour bus was shot up made it into the 2022 RICO indictment against Thug and YSL.

Eric Diep843 days ago
Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Gunna Sued For Alleged Stolen 'Strawberry Peels' Sample
Music

Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, and Gunna Sued Over "Strawberry Peels" Sample

Sun City Publishing accuses the rappers of using an authorized sample of Blackout's 1995 track "Dim da Lights." It is seeking at least $1 million in damages.

Joshua Espinoza1297 days ago
nav
Music

Watch Nav and Gunna's New Music Video for "Young Wheezy” f/ Travis Scott Cameo

Nav dropped some spooky visuals to go along with his 'Emergency Tsunami' track "Young Wheezy" featuring Gunna.

Jordan Rose2025 days ago
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Ariana Grande Performs at THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS.
Music

Ariana Grande’s ‘Positions’ Remains at No. 1 on Billboard 200 for Second Week

Ariana Grande’s latest album ‘Positions’ holds onto the top spot on the Billboard, while newcomer Nav debuts at No. 6 with 'Emergency Tsunami.'

tara mahadevan2078 days ago
wheezy guillotine
Music

Future, Yo Gotti, and Wheezy Link on New Track "Guillotine" From 'True to the Game 2' Soundtrack

Future, Yo Gotti, and Wheezy have collaborated on "Guillotine," a new track that appears on the soundtrack for the film 'True to the Game 2.'

tara mahadevan2083 days ago
NAV — 'Emergency Tsunami'
Music

Listen to Nav and Wheezy's New Mixtape 'Emergency Tsunami' and Watch "Don't Need Friends" Video f/ Lil Baby

Nav and Wheezy seemingly introduced their group, the Tsunami Boys, via Instagram ahead of their new mixtape, 'Emergency Tsunami.'

Xavier Hamilton2088 days ago
Trippie Redd
Music

Trippie Redd Taps Busta Rhymes for "I Got You"

The Wheezy-produced single hit streaming services Friday, after it appeared on the leaked version of Trippie’s ‘Pegasus’ album.

Joshua Espinoza2144 days ago
Future
Music

Here Are the Producers Future Worked With on New Album 'High Off Life'

Future has released his eighth studio album, 'High Off Life,' which includes a star-studded lineup of guest features and frequent producers.

edwinortiz2263 days ago
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thugger
Music

Young Thug Drops "Just How It Is" Video

Young Thug revisits his No. 1 album 'So Much Fun' with the video for "Just How It Is."

Joe Price2504 days ago
gunna thug
Music

Gunna, Young Thug, and Wheezy Bring "3 Headed Snake" to Life in New Video

Gunna's latest visual featuring Young Thug has dropped.

tara mahadevan2637 days ago
Gunna 'Drip or Drown 2'
Music

Stream Gunna's 'Drip or Drown 2' Album f/ Young Thug, Playboi Carti, and More

Executive produced by Thug, Turbo, and Wheezy.

Joshua Espinoza2711 days ago
Meek Mill "Going Bad" video f/ Drake
Music

Watch Meek Mill and Drake's "Going Bad" Video

Meek Mill and Drake's "Going Bad" video features cameos by T.I., Nipsey Hussle, PnB Rock, and more.

Joshua Espinoza2725 days ago
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Rapper Future attends his 'Future City' Birthday Party.
Music

Future Shares "Crushed Up" Video, Announces Release Date for New Album

The track arrives about one month after Future teased his next album.

Joshua Espinoza2760 days ago

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