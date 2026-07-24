Featured
In 2020, Wheezy produced songs for Future, Gunna, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Nav, Dababy, Young Thug, and a lot more. Here are the stories behind his year.Jessica Mckinney
The best new music this week includes new music from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz, Mulatto, and more.Jessica Mckinney
He's previously worked with T.I., Rich Homie Quan, Migos, and more.Zach Frydenlund
Music
Fans Are Loving Lil Wayne and Rick Ross' Impressive Verses on Drake’s ‘CLB’ Track “You Only Live Twice”
One early 'Certified Lover Boy' highlight for Drake fans is Rick Ross and Lil Wayne teaming up with Drizzy on the sleek track “You Only Live Twice.”Trace William Cowen