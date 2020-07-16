Quavo and Saweetie give fans an inside glimpse at their two-year relationship in a new GQ feature, chronicling highlights from their romance ranging from the Migos member's initial DM slide to a hazardous crab cake, as well as touching on how they've kept both personally and professionally busy during the COVID-19 era.

As the couple relayed to writer Gerrick D. Kennedy, it all started thanks to Instagram's Explore page.

"I was like, 'How she going to call herself icy and she don't talk to me?'" Quavo joked. "So I slid in her DM. I told her, 'You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy.'"

From there, per Saweetie, they exchanged emoji—a snowflake and a stir-fry, to be exact—before eventually entering into hours-long discussions on the phone. After months of this, the two spent time together in person in 2018 at a party in Los Angeles, though it wasn't until later that they embarked on what they both consider their first official date: dinner at Stoney River in Atlanta, followed by a drop-in at the Quality Control Music studio and a visit to Magic City.

Image via GQ/Pari Dukovic

Stoney River birthed the aforementioned crab cake debacle.

"I'm still getting to know him, so I feel awkward because he's, like, choking at the table," Saweetie, whose birthday-celebrating "Pretty Bitch Freestyle" dropped earlier this month, recalled.

As for quarantine agendas, the article notes that the two artists have put the convenience of living a mere five minutes away from each other to good use by keeping up a schedule of separate recording sessions and time spent together when out of the studio. Recently, they've been making their way through Ozark on Netflix.

"We've been watching Ozark, but he falls asleep," Sweetie said, adding that she's up until "three or four in the morning" while Quavo is asleep by midnight and up early the following morning.

Toward the end of Kennedy’s piece, Quavo and Saweetie spoke candidly about what they’ve both learned from their relationship and how those lessons might inform their future. For Saweetie, she's learned the power of communication.

"I feel like I'm growing and I'm maturing because of him—not the music, not Saweetie, but Diamonté.…I don't know how I would be as a person if I would have never met him," she said.

And for Quavo, emotional growth has also been a gift. In fact, he credits his previous difficulties with letting people in as being a hurdle when it came to putting together his solo debut album Quavo Huncho. If he had taken a more personal approach, he explained, the album "would have been a little bit better."

For the full interview, which also includes mentions of what's ahead creatively for both artists, click here. And to see the couple field a round of 44 Questions, click here.