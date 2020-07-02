As promised, Saweetie has rewarded fans with the release of a Poster Child-crafted video for her new track "Pretty Bitch Freestyle."

The new track, released in celebration of Saweetie's birthday, boasts video direction from Bana Bongolan and Soben Phy. In the video's final moments, Saweetie carves out a moment to thank fans for the continued support in 2020.

"I'm super grateful," she says. "It's not an Icy Girl year, it's an Icy Girl decade."

Earlier this month, Saweetie shared her Too Short-flipping new song "Tap In," which samples the 2006 classic "Blow the Whistle."

Speaking with Zane Lowe about the track, which appears on her upcoming Pretty Bitch Music album, explained that the "bitch" in the title is an acronym intended to mean Boss, Independent, Tough, CEO, and Hyphy.

"I'm so happy that [Too Short] loves it," Saweetie said of the "Tap In" release. "I'm so excited for this record. I've been gone for a year, but I really had to focus on my artist development because that was something that I was struggling with."

Pretty Bitch Music will mark the follow-up to to Saweetie's seven-track ICY EP, which arrived last year and featured the breakout Petey Pablo-referencing hit 'My Type." The song went on to receive remixes from City Girls, French Montana, Becky G, and more.