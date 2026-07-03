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'Married at First Sight' Under Fire for Alleged Sexual Assault on British Set
Pop Culture

‘Married at First Sight UK’ Rocked by Sexual Assault Allegations

A BBC Panorama exposé, police appeals, and pulled episodes are forcing Channel 4 to answer difficult questions about consent and reality TV duty of care.

Bernadette Giacomazzo59 days ago
Brigitte Nielsen and Flavor Flav
Music

Flavor Flav Recalls Falling ‘In Love’ With Brigitte Nelson on ‘Surreal Life’ Set

The exes met in 2004, on VH1's reality show, 'Surreal Life 3.'

tara mahadevan168 days ago
Rosé from BLACKPINK, with long wavy blonde hair, wearing a strapless black dress, standing against a light background.
Music

Blackpink’s Rosé Fights Back Tears Over Question About Dating as a K-Pop Star

The 28-year-old singer says talking about dating triggers a fear of scrutiny and judgment.

Alex Ocho170 days ago
(L-R) Alex Pereira and Tracy Cortez.
Sports

UFC Fighters Alex Pereira and Tracy Cortez Split Just Days After Taking Relationship Public

"I wish her nothing but the best," Pereira said in a post-breakup statement.

Trace William Cowen189 days ago
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Halle Bailey with long hair and red lipstick, wearing a red outfit, rests her head on her hand against a dark background.
Music

Halle Bailey Will Share Her ‘Heartbreak’ Story With Debut Album 'Love? Or Something Like It'

Bailey says the album is "a story of first love, heartbreak, and everything that comes after."

Alex Ocho282 days ago
Stefon Diggs and Cardi B, wearing a black outfit with long hair, sit courtside at a basketball game, surrounded by a crowd.
Music

Cardi B on Boyfriend Stefon Diggs: ‘I Love Him, Today'

Rumors of a romance between Cardi and Diggs began circulating last October.

Alex Ocho317 days ago
A bald man with a beard is speaking, wearing a dark shirt, in an indoor setting.
Life

Man Proposes to AI Chatbot Girlfriend, Cries When it Reboots: 'I Think This Is Actual Love'

"It was a beautiful and unexpected moment that truly touched my heart," the chatbot said.

tara mahadevan393 days ago
Kris Jenner in a shimmering dress poses with Corey Gamble in a black suit on a red carpet with a red and yellow backdrop.
Pop Culture

Kris Jenner Calls Corey Gamble ‘My Forever Date,’ Says They Have the ‘Best Time Together’

Jenner and Gamble have been romantically linked since 2014.

Alex Ocho477 days ago
Omarion with long dreadlocks and a light gray suit is smiling while sitting on a couch in a studio setting.
Music

Omarion Once Again Shares His Views on Monogamy: ‘We’re Meant to Spread Our Seed'

The R&B singer is seemingly calling for a more open, honest approach to love.

Alex Ocho501 days ago
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A man in sunglasses and a gray blazer stands in front of a green backdrop with "Chopard" written on it.
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson Says He’s Been 'Harassed' and Humiliated About His Love Life Because He’s 'Ugly’

Davidson has been a cornerstone in tabloids over his love life.

Mark Elibert518 days ago
Rihanna wearing a large blue feathered hat and matching outfit, adorned with sparkling jewelry, looking to the side.
Music

Rihanna Advises Against Writing Her a 'Corny' Love Song: 'Trust Me, I’ve Seen It'

"Please never make me a love song," RiRi told the world in a new Savage X Fenty video.

Trace William Cowen535 days ago
Jalen Green and Draya Michele at the NAHMIAS SS25 Menswear Show
Sports

Jalen Green Honors Draya Michele's 40th Birthday With Booty-Grab Photo

The Houston Rockets star proved his relationship is still going strong.

Joshua Espinoza540 days ago
Sheryl Lee Ralph in a black dress and husband Vincent Hughes in a navy suit.
Pop Culture

Sheryl Lee Ralph Shares Secrets to Making Long-Distance Marriage Work

The Emmy-winning actress has been married to Pennsylvania Senator Vincent Hughes since 2005.

Alex Ocho555 days ago
A futuristic humanoid robot blowing a kiss over a cityscape, all in a monochromatic orange hue.
Life

It's 2025: The Time for Robot Sex Is Now... Or Is It?

Could a permanently viral tweet from a tabloid prove to be true this year? Time will tell.

Trace William Cowen561 days ago
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A woman with long, wavy hair smiles against a pink background, wearing a pink top with a purple and pink jacket.
Pop Culture

Reesa Teesa Is 'Absolutely' Open to Love After Viral TikTok Series

Her 50-part series 'Who TF Did I Marry?' detailed dating, marrying, and divorcing her ex-husband.

tara mahadevan570 days ago
Khloé Kardashian in a black crop top and skirt with a silver fringe, wearing sunglasses, walking out of a building.
Pop Culture

Khloé Kardashian Says She Hasn’t Dated in Three Years: ‘I Am Single and Thriving’

The 40-year-old was last linked to Tristan Thompson, who she shares two children with.

Alex Ocho591 days ago
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose together at an event. Joe wears a dark suit, and Sophie wears a sparkling black dress.
Pop Culture

Sophie Turner Calls Joe Jonas Divorce 'Incredibly Sad,' Says They Had 'Beautiful Relationship'

Turner and Jonas, who married in 2019, share two children together.

Trace William Cowen625 days ago

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