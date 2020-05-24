Future's High Off Life punched in at No. 1 on the most recent Billboard 200 chart, after earning 153,000 equivalent album units for its debut week (which ran through May 21). 16,000 of those units came from album sales, while almost all the others were streamed. These numbers fall slightly short of what was projected less than a week ago, but still allowed him to easily cruise to the top spot. Additionally, his showing represents the seventh time he's hit No. 1 on the albums chart, and also gives him his biggest ever week, in terms of units moved, that he's had after putting out a solo album (passing 2015's DS2, which moved 151,000 units when it launched).

Billboard adds that most of the traditional album sales from High Off Life came from merchandise/album bundles, and also signed physical format/digital album configurations, that were available off of Future's online store.

Gracing this week's No. 2 spot is Polo G's The Goat. That album has thus far pushed out 99,000 units, which gives it a slight bump up from what had previously been projected. This showing gives Polo G a new high in terms of equivalent albums moved, topping his previous studio album (Die a Legend) which made it to No. 6 after selling the equivalent of 38,000 units during its first week of release in June 2019.

14,000 of the 99,000 units credited to Polo G came from traditional album sales. Like Future, most of those sales were made off of Polo's online store through merchandise/album bundles and signed physical format/digital album configurations.

Meanwhile, the No. 3 spot went to Lil Baby for My Turn. That album (which came out at the end of February) had sat at the No. 1 spot at one point. Most recently, it sold 65,000 equivalent album units, and although that's a drop in sales from the week before, he actually went up one spot from No. 4.

Drake's most recent mixtape, Dark Lane Demo Tapes, fell from No. 3 to No. 4, with 58,000 units sold.

As for the five spot, that was occupied by DaBaby's Blame It On Baby thanks to 44,000 units sold, which pushed it back into the top 5 after spending the previous week at No. 6.

Rising from 8 to 6 this week was Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake, with sales of 39,000 units. At 7 (up from No. 9) was The Weeknd's After Hours, which finished with 38,000 units sold. As for Post Malone, his effort Hollywood's Bleeding went up from No. 10 to No. 9 this past week, with sales of 37,000 units.

Closing out at No. 10 was last week's No. 1, and by that we mean NAV's Good Intentions, which sold 35,000 equivalent album units over the most recent seven-day run.

The full chart will be printed on Billboard on May 27, but otherwise (unless you're really into who fills spots 11-200) consider yourself caught up.