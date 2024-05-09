Kendrick Lamar might have Drake beat in their rap war as far as streaming numbers go.

Despite being known for his less frequent releases, Kendrick, 36, has "more than doubled his 2023 output with 2024 diss tracks alone," Billboard’s Jason Lipshutz notes. The magazine reports that these songs have not only performed well on their own, they've also lifted K.Dot’s entire back catalog, which includes hit albums like Damn and Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City.

Over the weekend, streams for Kendrick's discography—not counting his Drake disses—lifted 49 percent, to 50.62 million, from the previous weekend's 33.98 million.

Drake’s catalog, which was bolstered last year by For All the Dogs, hasn’t seen a bump. While his overall streaming numbers are about twice as many as Kendrick's, his discography—also excluding his Lamar disses—took a 4.9 percent weekend-to-weekend dip from 105.86 million to 100.69 million.